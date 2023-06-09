Shopping

The Best Gifts for New Dads to Make His First Father's Day Extra Special

By Lauren Gruber
father's day
Getty

Becoming a dad for the first time is a huge milestone worth celebrating in a big way. A dad's very first Father's Day is one he won't forget, which is why finding the perfect present worthy of such a momentous occasion is especially important. 

This year, Father's Day lands on Sunday, June 18, which means that now is the right time to start shopping for a meaningful (and useful) gift for first-time fathers.

We've done the work for you by finding the best gifts for his first Father's Day, from practical options for new parents to high-tech gadgets that make self-care a little easier. Some of our favorite picks include a comfy hoodie that functions as a wearable diaper bag, a luxe Nespresso machine to make sleepless nights a little more bearable and an adorable matching outfit set for dad and the newborn.

Shop our top picks for first Father's Day gifts to surprise the new dad in your life.

The Dad Hoodie
The Dad Hoodie
The Dad Hoodie
The Dad Hoodie

Not your average hoodie — this ingenious garment is like a wearable diaper bag with plenty of compartments for bottles, wipes, diapers, snacks, toys and more.

$108
SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine
SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine
SNOOZ
SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine

The best white noise machines not only help create a better sleeping environment, but also act as a baby soother, so both babies and adults can drift off to sleep faster and wake up feeling refreshed in the morning.

$100
Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Amazon
Theragun Mini

Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody.

$199$150
Ergobaby Omni Breeze All Carry
Ergobaby Omni Breeze All Carry
Amazon
Ergobaby Omni Breeze All Carry

If Dad doesn't have his own special carrier yet, Father's Day is the perfect time to gift this breathable, mesh one that will grow with his newborn.

$193
Amazon Essentials Men's Drawstring Walk Short
Amazon Essentials Men's Drawstring Walk Short
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Drawstring Walk Short

Keep him comfy in in a pair of breathable cotton drawstring shorts that are nice enough to wear out of the house.

$28$24
Philips AVENT Fast Baby Bottle Warmer
Philips AVENT Fast Baby Bottle Warmer
Amazon
Philips AVENT Fast Baby Bottle Warmer

Philips' best-selling bottle warmer not only warms bottles to an optimal temperature, but has a built-in mode to defrost breast milk and baby food.

$55$50
HelloFresh Gift Card
HelloFresh Gift Card
HelloFresh
HelloFresh Gift Card

Getting nutritious meals on the table with a newborn can be seriously challenging, and HelloFresh takes the stress out of cooking by delivering easy recipes full of fresh ingredients to their home.

$75 AND UP
Father and Baby Matching Gamer Outfits
Father and Son Matching Shirts Dad Gifts Player One Two Daddy and Me Outfits
Amazon
Father and Baby Matching Gamer Outfits

If the new Dad in your life is a gamer, he'll feel like he's leveling up in these matching outfits.

$33$30
oogiebear Nose and Ear Gadget
oogiebear Nose and Ear Gadget
Amazon
oogiebear Nose and Ear Gadget

The oogiebear gadget is a must-have for keeping those tiny ears and nostrils clean.

$17
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 60 ounces
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker
Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 60 ounces

Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso machine that can craft coffee-house-level beverages, a must-have for any sleep-deprived new parent. 

$165$155
Baby Shusher The Sleep Miracle Sound Machine
Baby Shusher The Sleep Miracle Sound Machine
Amazon
Baby Shusher The Sleep Miracle Sound Machine

Make baby and dad's nights more restful with a soothing sound machine that uses a real human voice to lull babies to sleep.

$35
WaterWipes Plant-Based Textured Clean Toddler & Baby Wipes
WaterWipes Plant-Based Textured Clean Toddler & Baby Wipes
Amazon
WaterWipes Plant-Based Textured Clean Toddler & Baby Wipes

These plant-based wipes are made with 99% water and just a touch of fruit extract for freshness.

$16$14
Lalabu Dad Shirt
Lalabu Dad Shirt
Amazon
Lalabu Dad Shirt

This clever T-shirt has a built-in kangaroo pocket to keep the new baby close.

$80
SmartGoggles by Therabody
SmartGoggles by Therabody
Amazon
SmartGoggles by Therabody

Give tired eyes a break with a biometric head massager from Therabody that claims to improve sleep and relieve migraines.

$199
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer & Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger Box
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer & Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger Box
Amazon
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer & Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger Box

Phones carry a plethora of germs onto your home and body, so this handy box sanitizes your phone while charging it.

$80$39

Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

