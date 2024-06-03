With Father's Day just two weeks away, it's crunch time to find a last-minute gift that is still wow-worthy. The best Father's Day gift is one they'll truly use that reminds them of how special they are to you. If the father figure in your life could use a healthy dose of self-care, Theraguns make excellent feel-good gifts that he never knew he needed.

For a limited time, there is a Therabody Father's Day sale offering p to $150 off best-selling massage guns to give your dad the gift of relaxation.

Theraguns are some of the best recovery devices on the market and the newest generations are now even stronger, quieter, and smarter. You're essentially gifting Dad one of the best substitutes for a private masseuse. From the athlete-beloved Theragun Pro to the ultraportable Theragun Mini that he can take with him on vacations and business trips, these self-care essentials prove impressing your dad doesn’t have to break the bank.

Below, check out all the best Theragun deals from Therabody's Father's Day sale.

Theragun Pro (4th Generation) Therabody Theragun Pro (4th Generation) Get $150 off the PRO that puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere. $599 $449 Shop Now

Theragun Elite Therabody Theragun Elite Therabody's ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device comes with five built-in speeds and an OLED screen that displays real-time speed and massage force, so you can seamlessly transition from light pressure on sensitive areas to deep muscle massage. $399 $329 Shop Now

Theragun Mini Therabody Theragun Mini Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun. $199 $169 Shop Now

Though they may look and sound brutal, the best massage guns use percussive therapy to help relieve muscle soreness, reduce muscle tension and loosen tight spots. Therabody's best-in-class devices were made to soothe muscles, recover quicker, boost your circulation and lymphatic drainage, and increase your flexibility. If your pops could use some help catching more Zzz's, percussive therapy is said to also promote a better night's sleep.

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

