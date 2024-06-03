Shop
Gifts

The Theragun Father's Day Sale Has Up to $150 Off Massage Guns That Make Perfect Self-Care Gifts

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Therabody Father's Day Sale
Therabody
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:02 AM PDT, June 3, 2024

Help Dad relax and recharge with the best Theragun deals from Therabody's Father's Day 2024 sale.

With Father's Day just two weeks away, it's crunch time to find a last-minute gift that is still wow-worthy. The best Father's Day gift is one they'll truly use that reminds them of how special they are to you. If the father figure in your life could use a healthy dose of self-care, Theraguns make excellent feel-good gifts that he never knew he needed.

For a limited time, there is a Therabody Father's Day sale offering p to $150 off best-selling massage guns to give your dad the gift of relaxation.

Shop the Therabody Sale

Theraguns are some of the best recovery devices on the market and the newest generations are now even stronger, quieter, and smarter. You're essentially gifting Dad one of the best substitutes for a private masseuse. From the athlete-beloved Theragun Pro to the ultraportable Theragun Mini that he can take with him on vacations and business trips, these self-care essentials prove impressing your dad doesn’t have to break the bank.

Below, check out all the best Theragun deals from Therabody's Father's Day sale.

Theragun Pro (4th Generation)

Theragun Pro (4th Generation)
Therabody

Theragun Pro (4th Generation)

Get $150 off the PRO that puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere.

$599 $449

Shop Now

Theragun Elite

Theragun Elite
Therabody

Theragun Elite

Therabody's ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device comes with five built-in speeds and an OLED screen that displays real-time speed and massage force, so you can seamlessly transition from light pressure on sensitive areas to deep muscle massage.

$399 $329

Shop Now

Theragun Mini

Theragun Mini
Therabody

Theragun Mini

Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun.

$199 $169

Shop Now

The Theragun Bestseller Bundle

The Theragun Bestseller Bundle
Therabody

The Theragun Bestseller Bundle

Get the powerful deep muscle treatment of Theragun PRO with the anytime-anywhere compact design of the Theragun mini — now $180 off.

$798 $618

Shop Now

Though they may look and sound brutal, the best massage guns use percussive therapy to help relieve muscle soreness, reduce muscle tension and loosen tight spots. Therabody's best-in-class devices were made to soothe muscles, recover quicker, boost your circulation and lymphatic drainage, and increase your flexibility. If your pops could use some help catching more Zzz's, percussive therapy is said to also promote a better night's sleep

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Father's Day Gifts for Coffee-Loving Dads

Gifts

The 15 Best Father's Day Gifts for Coffee-Loving Dads

12 Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Actually Use

Gifts

12 Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Actually Use

Save Up to $520 on Sonos Speakers and Soundbars Ahead of Father's Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $520 on Sonos Speakers and Soundbars Ahead of Father's Day

Bose Father's Day Sale: Save Up to $100 on the Best Tech Gifts for Dad

Sales & Deals

Bose Father's Day Sale: Save Up to $100 on the Best Tech Gifts for Dad

The Best Watches on Amazon to Gift for Father's Day

Best Lists

The Best Watches on Amazon to Gift for Father's Day

Spoil Dad on a Budget With the 15 Best Father's Day Gifts Under $30

Gifts

Spoil Dad on a Budget With the 15 Best Father's Day Gifts Under $30

The Best Lego Sets On Sale at Amazon for Father's Day

Shop

The Best Lego Sets On Sale at Amazon for Father's Day

15 Father's Day Food Gifts to Show You Love Him Berry Much

Gifts

15 Father's Day Food Gifts to Show You Love Him Berry Much

The Best Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad Who Loves to Golf

Gifts

The Best Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad Who Loves to Golf

Tags: