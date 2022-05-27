Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category and currently, you can score the 2021 Frame TV for up to $1,000 off. Samsung is offering the best deals for Memorial Day to date on the Frame TV, which delivers stunning 4K resolution and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. For 2022, Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode. The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features such as crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on.

The Frame is the perfect solution for those looking to elevate their style with a screen that doubles as wall art when it's not in TV mode. By switching to art mode, the frame tv seamlessly blends into your home decor. When turned on, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality. Along with a built-in brightness sensor that automatically adjusts to the lighting in any room, all sizes of the Frame TV come equipped with an anti-glare and low-reflection matte display, so it looks even more like a real work of art.

Samsung just added even bigger savings on 2021 Frame TVs. The 85-inch Frame TV at $1,000 off is the star of the early Memorial Day sale. Ahead, shop the best Memorial Day deals on the 2021 model of Samsung's Frame TV and transform your home with these major 4K TV deals.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV Samsung 55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring Hopper's "Early Sunday Morning" or jamming along with Carrie Underwood's latest single, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. $1,500 $1,400 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Samsung's Memorial Day Sale Is Live with Savings on TVs, Phones & More

Reserve Samsung's New Odyssey Neo G8 Gaming Monitor and Get $50 Off

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More

Best Buy's Memorial Day Appliance Sale: Top Deals to Shop This Weekend

Wayfair Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 80% on Furniture and Decor

Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day 2022

The Best Grill Deals to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day 2022

The Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals at Samsung to Shop Now