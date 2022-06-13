The Samsung Freestyle Projector, which sold out within a few days of CES 2022 is officially back in stock. Right now, you can save $100 on The Freestyle and enjoy a truly cinematic experience from anywhere. Since the Samsung Freestyle projector is lightweight and portable, it'll be an entertaining way for dad to enjoy his favorite television shows and movies on the go this year.

Through Sunday, June 19, you can save $100 on the Freestyle Portable Projector, which would be a thoughtful Father's Day gift for any movie buff dad or husband.

The USB-C compatible portable projector is powerful despite its tiny size. Though it weighs less than 2 pounds, the Freestyle Projector can project up to 100 inches and features its own built-in sound system. Plus, you don't have to spend ages fine-tuning this projector's setting because the Freestyle auto-focuses and automatically levels your video or image.

So, why look into a projector over say an OLED TV? Besides projectors being able to display bigger images than most non-commercial TVs, projectors reflect light. Whereas, TVs emit light. Technically speaking, reflected light is easier on the eyes. Of course, any projector can project large images or movies, but the Samsung Freestyle Projector has the resolution to keep the image quality intact.

Samsung knows how to transform your living room into a miniature movie theater, just without the 30 extra seats. After all, Samsung is the same company that unveiled The Wall, a 150-inch microLED TV, two years ago. The Freestyle has a 1080p resolution, so you won't have to suffer through a pixelated or blurry movie.

