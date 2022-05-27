Shopping

Samsung's Memorial Day Smartphone Deals Offer Huge Savings on the S22 Ultra, Z Fold3 and Z Flip3

By ETonline Staff
samsung galaxy s22 ultra
Samsung

If you're looking for some good Memorial Day smartphone deals – you've come to the right place. To save you from spending the holiday weekend scrolling through marketing emails, we scoured the web and Samsung has the best smartphone offers right now. Samsung's Memorial Day Sale if offering major savings on high-performance options, including the S22 Ultra, Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 — giving you the chance to grab these smartphones at discounted prices. 

Until Tuesday, May 31, you can get free Galaxy Watches with your phone along with up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit even with cracked screen devices. Earlier this year, Samsung officially released the new Galaxy S22 lineup, which is included amongst the Memorial Day phone deals. Ahead, check out the best Samsung Memorial Day smartphone offers to find one that fits right into your budget.

Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung
Galaxy S22 Ultra

Get a free, select Galaxy Watch4 ($249.99 value) and up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit, including cracked screen devices. The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light.

$1,490$200 WITH TRADE-IN
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

The world's first water resistant foldable phone with an uninterrupted view. So much more than a phone, this compact yet powerful tablet helps bring your workspace anywhere. You will also get free Galaxy Watch4 Classic ($349.99 value) and up to $1,100 enhanced trade-in credit with your purchase. 

$2,190$700 WITH TRADE-IN
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

A foldable smartphone for hands-free pics and video calls. Complete your look with statement-making color choices of Lavender, Phantom Black, or Cream. Get a free, select Galaxy Watch4 ($249.98 value) and up to $800 enhanced trade-in credit now. 

$1,290$200 WITH TRADE-IN
Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung
Galaxy S22

The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing.

$800$100 WITH TRADE-IN
GET UP TO $100 INSTANT SAMSUNG CREDIT
Galaxy S22+
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung
Galaxy S22+

The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. 

$1,000$300 WITH TRADE-IN
GET UP TO $100 INSTANT SAMSUNG CREDIT

Right now, you can save up to $625 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE by getting $75 Samsung credit, plus up to $550 in enhanced trade-in credit.This offer is available on both storage capacities and all color options, including Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was released on January 7, 2022 as a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S21 while keeping the same powerful Snapdragon 888 processor. 

Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Samsung
Galaxy S21 FE 5G

You can get $75 Samsung Credit and up to $550 enhanced trade-in credit, which is one of the best Galaxy S21 deals around. The lightweight phone's screen is noticeably smoother with120Hz display technology for a faster refresh rate. Also receive $150 in Samsung store credit with your brand new Galaxy S21 FE.

$700$200

Samsung also just announced the Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by a brand-new processor, coupled with Galaxy’s signature AI camera and two-day battery life. Galaxy A53 5G’s new quad-camera system features improved Night mode and enhanced Portrait mode that takes crisp and steady shots every time — even in low lighting. If you purchase a Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung will include a free pair of Galaxy Buds2 or Buds Live wireless earbuds.

Galaxy A53 5G
Galaxy A53 5G
Samsung
Galaxy A53 5G

Buy a new Galaxy A53 5G and get free Galaxy Buds2 or Buds Live, plus up to $100 trade-in credit. 

$600$300

There's currently an abundance of high-performance tech out there, but that doesn't always mean the ideal quality of a new TV, appliance, or smartphone has to come at a steep price. From the new Galaxy phones to smart TVs, Samsung's major savings include up to $4,000 off Samsung QLED 8K TVs and even $200 off the newest Frame TV. Memorial Day Weekend is your chance to access the best offers. To make it easier, we rounded up the highlights below.

Samsung TV deals

65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65" Samsung Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. Samsung also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. Shoppers can now officially order The Frame TV in all sizes.

$2,000$1,800
75" Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
75" Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
75" Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Speakers are built into all sides of the 8K TV to make you feel like you're in the middle of the action with directional, realistic sound. 

$4,800$2,800
85" Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
85" QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
85" Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Elevate every picture to 8K and get immersed like never before with the ultra-sharp Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV. 

$9,000$4,500
65" Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV
65" Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65" Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV

Scenes come to life with more precise contrast controlled by in-screen lighting. 

$1,700$1,150
The Frame 65” QLED 4K Smart TV
The Frame 65” QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
The Frame 65” QLED 4K Smart TV

The Frame TV's display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity to enhance any space. 

$2,000$1,600
75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
The Frame 75" QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Takes your viewing experience to the next level with a TV that automatically optimizes both picture and sound for a more immersive experience.

$3,000$2,200
The Terrace 65" Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
The Terrace 65" Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
The Terrace 65" Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV

Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. 

$5,120$4,300
The Sero 43" QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung 43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung
The Sero 43" QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

The Sero’s rotating screen displays a mobile-optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media on the entire vertical TV screen.

$2,000$1,500

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deals

Galaxy Tab S8
Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8

The tablet that’s made for multitaskers on the go, Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. 

$700$150 WITH TRADE-IN
Galaxy Tab S8+
Galaxy Tab S8+
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8+

This tablet's Wi-Fi 6E is the fastest Wi-Fi around. The Tab S8+ also records videos in super-clear 4K with an ultra-wide camera. The large 12.4” sAMOLED screen delivers display like never before with incredible 8K resolution. 

$900$300 WITH TRADE-IN
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Your movies and content come to life in vivid detail like never before on the expansive 14.6"s AMOLED screen. Now you have the power to game or edit videos in ultra-smooth clarity, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, you'll feel closer to the action when you hear every thrilling detail on quad speakers and rich Dolby Atmos surround sound tuned by AKG. 

$1,100$500 WITH TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung
Galaxy Buds Pro

Get the most out of your audio experience with studio quality sound and active noise cancellation.

$200$170
Galaxy Buds Live
Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung
Galaxy Buds Live

Sound made for your ears, these earbuds are designed to create a soundscape that harmoniously amplifies sound while cancelling unwanted background noise.

$170$70
Galaxy Buds2
Samsung Galaxy Buds2
Samsung
Galaxy Buds2

With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you.

$150$90

Samsung Laptop deals

Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung
Galaxy Book Pro 360

Samsung takes thin-and-light laptops to a whole new level with one of the sleekest convertible notebooks out there.

$1,500$1,310
Galaxy Book Go
Galaxy Book Go
Samsung
Galaxy Book Go

Powerful yet quiet, the Galaxy Book Go runs without a fan for a lightweight device that stays charged for up to 18 hours. 

$350$160 WITH TRADE-IN
Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha
Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha
Samsung
Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha

The gorgeous QLED touchscreen lets you browse and stream your favorite movies or shows with cinematic clarity. 

$1,050$860
Galaxy Book Pro
Galaxy Book Pro
Samsung
Galaxy Book Pro

Catch the best of Black Friday with up to $300 off and $200 Samsung Credit for add-ons with the Galaxy Book Pro or Book Pro 360.

$1,200$1,009
Galaxy Chromebook Go
Galaxy Chromebook Go
Samsung
Galaxy Chromebook Go

With its all-new slim design, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is Samsung's lightest Chromebook yet. 

$300$0 WITH TRADE-IN
Galaxy Chromebook2
Galaxy Chromebook2
Samsung
Galaxy Chromebook2

Get lost in every image with the world’s first jaw-dropping QLED Galaxy Chromebook 2. 

$550$200

Samsung Vacuum deals

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung jet vacuum
Samsung
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Different power settings allow you to handle anything from cleaning up pet hair to cleaning any standard surface including hardwood, tile or carpet. 

$500$274
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Samsung
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology

Perfect for tile, vinyl, laminate or hardwood, the Jetbot Mop automatically cleans your floors with ease. 

$300$200
Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Jet™ 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum with Dual Charging Station
Samsung
Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum

Cean the difficult places and charge easily with the freestanding Dual Charging Station. 

$650$357

