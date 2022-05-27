If you're looking for some good Memorial Day smartphone deals – you've come to the right place. To save you from spending the holiday weekend scrolling through marketing emails, we scoured the web and Samsung has the best smartphone offers right now. Samsung's Memorial Day Sale if offering major savings on high-performance options, including the S22 Ultra, Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 — giving you the chance to grab these smartphones at discounted prices.

Until Tuesday, May 31, you can get free Galaxy Watches with your phone along with up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit even with cracked screen devices. Earlier this year, Samsung officially released the new Galaxy S22 lineup, which is included amongst the Memorial Day phone deals. Ahead, check out the best Samsung Memorial Day smartphone offers to find one that fits right into your budget.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Get a free, select Galaxy Watch4 ($249.99 value) and up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit, including cracked screen devices. The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. $1,490 $200 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G The world's first water resistant foldable phone with an uninterrupted view. So much more than a phone, this compact yet powerful tablet helps bring your workspace anywhere. You will also get free Galaxy Watch4 Classic ($349.99 value) and up to $1,100 enhanced trade-in credit with your purchase. $2,190 $700 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G A foldable smartphone for hands-free pics and video calls. Complete your look with statement-making color choices of Lavender, Phantom Black, or Cream. Get a free, select Galaxy Watch4 ($249.98 value) and up to $800 enhanced trade-in credit now. $1,290 $200 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. $800 $100 WITH TRADE-IN GET UP TO $100 INSTANT SAMSUNG CREDIT Buy Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. $1,000 $300 WITH TRADE-IN GET UP TO $100 INSTANT SAMSUNG CREDIT Buy Now

Right now, you can save up to $625 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE by getting $75 Samsung credit, plus up to $550 in enhanced trade-in credit.This offer is available on both storage capacities and all color options, including Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was released on January 7, 2022 as a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S21 while keeping the same powerful Snapdragon 888 processor.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G You can get $75 Samsung Credit and up to $550 enhanced trade-in credit, which is one of the best Galaxy S21 deals around. The lightweight phone's screen is noticeably smoother with120Hz display technology for a faster refresh rate. Also receive $150 in Samsung store credit with your brand new Galaxy S21 FE. $700 $200 Buy Now

Samsung also just announced the Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by a brand-new processor, coupled with Galaxy’s signature AI camera and two-day battery life. Galaxy A53 5G’s new quad-camera system features improved Night mode and enhanced Portrait mode that takes crisp and steady shots every time — even in low lighting. If you purchase a Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung will include a free pair of Galaxy Buds2 or Buds Live wireless earbuds.

Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Buy a new Galaxy A53 5G and get free Galaxy Buds2 or Buds Live, plus up to $100 trade-in credit. $600 $300 Buy Now

There's currently an abundance of high-performance tech out there, but that doesn't always mean the ideal quality of a new TV, appliance, or smartphone has to come at a steep price. From the new Galaxy phones to smart TVs, Samsung's major savings include up to $4,000 off Samsung QLED 8K TVs and even $200 off the newest Frame TV. Memorial Day Weekend is your chance to access the best offers. To make it easier, we rounded up the highlights below.

Samsung TV deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deals

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The tablet that’s made for multitaskers on the go, Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. $700 $150 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ This tablet's Wi-Fi 6E is the fastest Wi-Fi around. The Tab S8+ also records videos in super-clear 4K with an ultra-wide camera. The large 12.4” sAMOLED screen delivers display like never before with incredible 8K resolution. $900 $300 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Your movies and content come to life in vivid detail like never before on the expansive 14.6"s AMOLED screen. Now you have the power to game or edit videos in ultra-smooth clarity, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, you'll feel closer to the action when you hear every thrilling detail on quad speakers and rich Dolby Atmos surround sound tuned by AKG. $1,100 $500 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Sound made for your ears, these earbuds are designed to create a soundscape that harmoniously amplifies sound while cancelling unwanted background noise. $170 $70 Buy Now

Galaxy Buds2 Samsung Galaxy Buds2 With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you. $150 $90 Buy Now

Samsung Laptop deals

Galaxy Book Go Samsung Galaxy Book Go Powerful yet quiet, the Galaxy Book Go runs without a fan for a lightweight device that stays charged for up to 18 hours. $350 $160 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Book Pro Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Catch the best of Black Friday with up to $300 off and $200 Samsung Credit for add-ons with the Galaxy Book Pro or Book Pro 360. $1,200 $1,009 Buy Now

Galaxy Chromebook2 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 Get lost in every image with the world’s first jaw-dropping QLED Galaxy Chromebook 2. $550 $200 Buy Now

Samsung Vacuum deals

