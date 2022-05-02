The Chicest Gap Home Furniture at Walmart: Affordable Couches, Beds and More
We've long been obsessed with Gap for their clean lines and classic cuts, and have loved watching them expand their stylish taste from wardrobe essentials to intimates and exercise gear to clothes for children. And now, the style giant has expanded once again, this time with mega-retailer Walmart, to bring you everything you love about Gap into a new exciting frontier — home.
Gap Home launched exclusively at Walmart last summer, and we were immediately taken by how effortlessly Gap's signature classic style transformed into chic bath, bedding and home decor. So, we were thrilled to see that the versatile line opened up once more with a new collection of must-have furniture pieces.
Just like Gap, the Gap Home furniture is built to last and timeless. Using its signature palette of white, grey and navy, the furniture spans everything from mid-century cozy couches to contemporary plush bed frames to sturdy media consoles — even outdoor furniture. You'll find the array of styles suit anyone's decor. And just like Gap clothes, the furniture is perfectly priced and budget-friendly, so you don't have to panic about spending too much while you decorate (or re-decorate).
Shop all our favorite pieces below (some of which already on sale!) or go browse the entire collection, exclusively at Walmart.
Make the most of the warmer summer months with this three piece outdoor conversation set, currently on sale.
This mid-century styled media stand can support televisions up to 65" while adding an air of elegance to any room.
Sink into this wooden framed couch in classic Gap navy while it's on sale.
Elevate your living room with this vintage-inspired loveseat, made with ultra comfortable foam cushions.
Make these contemporary-styled nesting tables the center piece of any room.
You'll love relaxing against this bed frame's soft upholstered headboard each night.
Instantly liven up your living space with this upholstered chair which comes in bold mustard or neutral grey and navy.
Organize your living room with this simple and stylish two layered coffee table, perfect for someone in need of extra surface space.
This iconic club chair is as comfortable as it is stylish. Grab it in charcoal or grey for a sophisticated seating element.
Choose from three stylish colors so your can pick the contemporary storage unit to best match your decor.
Add a pop of color and texture to your bedroom with this tufted headboard, which can attach right to your existing bed frame.
A classic white coffee and side table set will work with anyone's style.
This wooden TV stand has open drawers and covered compartments, so you can display what you want and hide everything else.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Walmart Deals To Shop Now
All the Best Easter Decorations Under $50 From Amazon and Walmart
Way Day Is Over, But You Can Still Shop These Major Deals at Wayfair
Shop Wayfair’s Best Way Day Deals on Outdoor Furniture
West Elm Sale: Save Up to 50% on Furniture, Dinnerware and Decor