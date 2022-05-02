We've long been obsessed with Gap for their clean lines and classic cuts, and have loved watching them expand their stylish taste from wardrobe essentials to intimates and exercise gear to clothes for children. And now, the style giant has expanded once again, this time with mega-retailer Walmart, to bring you everything you love about Gap into a new exciting frontier — home.

Gap Home launched exclusively at Walmart last summer, and we were immediately taken by how effortlessly Gap's signature classic style transformed into chic bath, bedding and home decor. So, we were thrilled to see that the versatile line opened up once more with a new collection of must-have furniture pieces.

Just like Gap, the Gap Home furniture is built to last and timeless. Using its signature palette of white, grey and navy, the furniture spans everything from mid-century cozy couches to contemporary plush bed frames to sturdy media consoles — even outdoor furniture. You'll find the array of styles suit anyone's decor. And just like Gap clothes, the furniture is perfectly priced and budget-friendly, so you don't have to panic about spending too much while you decorate (or re-decorate).

Shop all our favorite pieces below (some of which already on sale!) or go browse the entire collection, exclusively at Walmart.

