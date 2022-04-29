Way Day Is Over, But You Can Still Shop These Major Furniture Deals at Wayfair This Weekend
Wayfair's biggest sale of the year has officially ended, but there are still plenty of deals available across every category of furniture, decor, cookware and home appliances. This weekend, Wayfair is running a Warehouse Clearout sale event where you can continue to save hundreds on everything from sleeper sofas to fireplaces and grills.
Whether you are moving into a new home or are looking to spruce up your living space before summer, you won't want to miss out on the huge markdowns at Wayfair's Warehouse Clearout. Since there are so many limited-time deals to sort through, we've rounded up the best of the best deals to shop right now. Check our favorite Wayfair deals below.
Wayfair Bedroom Furniture Deals
Spruce up your bedroom with this boho-style rug.
Add storage space for your clothing and extra throws or pillows with this 6 drawer dresser in a stylish, mid-century modern design.
This nightstand features a modern retro look and the three drawers make it practical in an office, bedroom, or living room. Even better, this piece arrives fully assembled, so you can start using it right away.
This low-profile bed features a classic design and glam accents that stand out in your space. It also has a low profile that makes your bedroom appear larger.
Wayfair Mattress Deals
Sealy's memory foam mattress with body-hugging support is still on sale for 50% off.
Built with cooling technology, carefully engineered coils adapt and support every part of your body, while specialty foams conform and cushion for your most comfortable night’s sleep.
You can sleep even more soundly at night on this super cushiony memory foam mattress. All sizes of this mattress are currently up to 60% off. The limited time savings are just an extra perk to this cooling mattress.
If your current mattress isn't helping you get some quality sleep every night, then it might be time to upgrade to a new bed. This hybrid mattress has the best of both worlds. Plus, it has a pillow-soft cushioned top.
Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Deals
This plastic folding chair is perfect for lounging outside, while you read your favorite book and enjoy the warm weather. This chair comes in over 40 different color options, and most of them are on sale.
Invite some friends over and enjoy the warm weather thanks to this patio dining set with an umbrella. Just finish decorating this outdoor dining set with some cute chair cushions.
This egg-shaped patio chair is a unique focal piece for anyone's patio or deck.
A covered porch swing is essential for anyone's dream patio or backyard. Enjoy a good book and just glide away on this metal swing.
Wayfair Bath & Bedding Deals
Add some style to your shower or bath with this unique ruffled shower curtain.
Organize all your toiletries in this stylish over-the-toilet storage cabinet.
This ruffled bedspread can liven up your bedroom. Select colorways, including this blush pink set, are on sale.
Revamp your bathroom with this sleek gray bathroom vanity. It even comes equipped with storage space for all your toiletries and hand towels.
Wayfair Living Room Furniture Deals
This Chesterfield sofa with metal legs adds timeless elegance to your home with its glam look.
This sturdy TV stand supports TVs up to 70 inches. With markdowns on all six colorways, it's hard to pass up great deals like this.
Relax in this lounge chair and ottoman duo as you catch up on your favorite podcasts. The lounge chair also acts as a recliner and can be adjusted to 6 different angles for optimal comfort.
Whether you're moving or looking to upgrade your old living room furniture, this sofa velvet sectional will definitely bring your room together. The sectional set includes a sofa and two chaise loungers on either end.
Liven up your living room with a classic faux leather sleeper sofa.
What is Wayfair's Way Day?
Way Day is Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, which the retailer calls “better than Black Friday.” The annual two-day shopping event sees savings as much as 80% off across all categories, including furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials, lighting, rugs, home decor and so much more. Way Day is essentially the Amazon Prime Day of furniture and home goods. Way Day 2022 ended at 3a.m. EST this morning.
