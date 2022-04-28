If you've been holding off on upgrading your outdoor living space this year — waiting for the absolute best deal — this is your sign that now is finally the time to get your backyard space prepped. Wayfair's annual Way Day 2022 Sale ends tonight! The major shopping event features hundreds of trending outdoor furniture pieces discounted up to 80% off.

Shop Way Day Deals

With warm weather comes the perfect reason to spend time in your outdoor oasis. Finding the best deals on the essentials can be what's standing in your way of completing your backyard or patio, so we've got your covered. From stylish outdoor patio sets and Adirondack chairs to backyard decor and umbrellas, Way Day has everything you'll need to upgrade your outdoor space for spring and summer.

Below, we've compiled the best Way Day deals you can shop right now.

Way Day 2022 Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals

Metal Side Tables Wayfair Metal Side Tables Give you outdoor patio space a fresh color pop with these vibrant metal side tables — perfect for entertaining! $317 $145 Buy Now

Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair Wayfair Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair Enjoy hot summer afternoons and cool autumn mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease. $220 $115 Buy Now

Hartington Adirondack Chair Wayfair Hartington Adirondack Chair These all-weather chairs will look good in your yard all year long. Grab a few in any of the available spring colors while they're 50% off. $310 $217 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair Way Day 2022 Is Here: Shop the Best Deals Before They're Gone

Wayfair's Way Day 2022: Shop the Best Deals on Office Chairs

Wayfair Way Day 2022: The Best Deals on Mattresses and Bedding

West Elm Sale: Save Up to 50% on Furniture, Dinnerware and Decor

10 Outdoor Furniture Sales to Transform Your Backyard Space

The Best Walmart Deals To Shop Now