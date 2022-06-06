Shopping

The Best Father's Day Grill Deals: Save on Everything You Need for Summer Barbecues

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Memorial Day Grill Sales
Weber

With Father's Day coming up on Sunday, June 19, now is the perfect time to start planning your summer barbecue and grilling setup at home. Brands like Cuisinart, Z Grills, Weber, and so many others are constantly stepping up the grilling game, making it easy to find the perfect grill for barbecues to kick off the season the right. And, you don't have to pay full price for a top-rated grill model either. 

Major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair are offering Father's Day deals on grills for dad right now. In fact, there are still tons of post-Memorial Day and summer deals on grills that would make the perfect Father's Day gift for any father figure in your life or a treat for yourself. We've scoured multiple retailers to find the best deals on grills, so you can save your money to upgrade your patio furniture or add on some grilling accessories. 

Ahead, shop the best summer deals on top-rated outdoor grills, including wood pellet grills, gas grills and charcoal grills.

The Best Father's Day Grill Deals

Z Grills 8-in-1 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Z Grills ZPG-7002B 2020 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker
Amazon
Z Grills 8-in-1 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear, and char-grill. Get wood-smoked flavors with this pellet grill. 

$519$383
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill

Easy and safe to transport, this best-selling Cuisinart grill features a dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.

$40$25
Blackstone 2-Burner Griddle with Air Fryer
Blackstone 2-Burner Griddle with Air Fryer
Walmart
Blackstone 2-Burner Griddle with Air Fryer

Nab the Blackstone 2-Burner Griddle with Air Fryer for a discount, and treat yourself to an elevated cooking experience this grilling season. Or treat Dad to a special Father's Day gift this year.

$497$447
Weber Spirit 3-Burner Free Standing Gas Grill
Weber Spirit 3-Burner Free Standing Gas Grill
Wayfair
Weber Spirit 3-Burner Free Standing Gas Grill

This Weber gas grill gets rid of grease drips to protect your burners. Plus, all the burners consistently heat your food, so all your hotdogs and burger will be done at the same time. 

$789$549
Monument Grills 4-Burner Propane 72,000 BTU Gas Grill
Monument Grills 4-Burner Propane 72,000 BTU Gas Grill with Side Burner and Cabinet
Wayfair
Monument Grills 4-Burner Propane 72,000 BTU Gas Grill

If you or someone in your family loves to grill during the evening or night, then this propane grill by Monument Grills was made for you. All the control knobs are backlit with blue LED lights, so you can still see the settings as you grill away. 

$449$413
Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill
Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill

If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your warm-weather outings and summer BBQs. 

$131$119
Master Cook 3-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill
Master cook 3-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill
Amazon
Master Cook 3-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill

The foldable shelves on this Master Cook gas grill give it some extra surface area when you need it. And you don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to save on this outdoor grill.

$230$209
Weber Performer Charcoal Grill
Weber Performer Charcoal Grill
Wayfair
Weber Performer Charcoal Grill

The Weber Performer Charcoal Grill has an electronic Touch-N-Go gas ignition system, so you can easily start this up and get to grilling even faster. Plus, there's even a thermometer built into the lid. 

$649$549
Z Grills BBQ Smoker Wood Pellet Grill
Z Grills BBQ Smoker Wood Pellet Grill
Wayfair
Z Grills BBQ Smoker Wood Pellet Grill

Wheel this wood pellet grill onto your patio and get to smoking and BBQing. This grill model also has a built-in drip tray and grease bucket to collect all the excess grease. 

$700$473
Outsunny Charcoal Portable Trolley BBQ Grill
Outsunny charcoal portable trolley BBQ grill
Walmart
Outsunny Charcoal Portable Trolley BBQ Grill

Charcoal grills are great for infusing your food with a decadent smoky flavor. And, you can't beat this deal on charcoal grills ahead of all your summer block parties.

$330$220
Dyna-Glo Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves
Dyna-Glo Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves
Wayfair
Dyna-Glo Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves

Store some of your grilling accessories on the side shelves. This outdoor grill also includes a warming rack, ashtray and two built-in stainless steel bottle openers.

$380$302
Victory Kamado Grill and Smoker with Steel Cart
BBQ Guys Victory Kamado Grill and smoker
BBQ Guys
Victory Kamado Grill and Smoker with Steel Cart

The ceramic parts on this Victory grill from BBQ Guys have a lifetime warranty, so you don't have to worry about dealing with normal wear and tear. Thanks to the bamboo side shelves, you can easily prep or take your food off the grill without having to juggle multiple plates. 

$1,299$999
Royal Gourmet 6-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill with Side Burners
Royal Gourmet 6-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill with Side Burners
Amazon
Royal Gourmet 6-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill with Side Burners

You can get a lot of grilling done this summer thanks to the 6-burner, one sear burner and one side burner set up on this propane gas grill by Royal Gourmet.

$480$431

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That'll Arrive in Time for June 19

Keurig's Best-Selling Coffee Makers Are on Major Sale for Father's Day

Shop Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Gifts on Sale for Up to 60% Off

Father's Day Gifts for Dad: Wallets Are up to 65% Off at Coach Outlet

The Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

The Best Wine Subscription Boxes to Gift for Father's Day

19 Golf Gifts for Father's Day That Dad Will Actually Use This Season

25 Best 'Star Wars' Father's Day Gift Ideas Dad Will Love

15 Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Actually Use

20 Best First Father's Day Gifts for New Dads