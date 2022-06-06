The Best Father's Day Grill Deals: Save on Everything You Need for Summer Barbecues
With Father's Day coming up on Sunday, June 19, now is the perfect time to start planning your summer barbecue and grilling setup at home. Brands like Cuisinart, Z Grills, Weber, and so many others are constantly stepping up the grilling game, making it easy to find the perfect grill for barbecues to kick off the season the right. And, you don't have to pay full price for a top-rated grill model either.
Major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair are offering Father's Day deals on grills for dad right now. In fact, there are still tons of post-Memorial Day and summer deals on grills that would make the perfect Father's Day gift for any father figure in your life or a treat for yourself. We've scoured multiple retailers to find the best deals on grills, so you can save your money to upgrade your patio furniture or add on some grilling accessories.
Ahead, shop the best summer deals on top-rated outdoor grills, including wood pellet grills, gas grills and charcoal grills.
The Best Father's Day Grill Deals
BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear, and char-grill. Get wood-smoked flavors with this pellet grill.
Easy and safe to transport, this best-selling Cuisinart grill features a dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.
Nab the Blackstone 2-Burner Griddle with Air Fryer for a discount, and treat yourself to an elevated cooking experience this grilling season. Or treat Dad to a special Father's Day gift this year.
This Weber gas grill gets rid of grease drips to protect your burners. Plus, all the burners consistently heat your food, so all your hotdogs and burger will be done at the same time.
If you or someone in your family loves to grill during the evening or night, then this propane grill by Monument Grills was made for you. All the control knobs are backlit with blue LED lights, so you can still see the settings as you grill away.
If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your warm-weather outings and summer BBQs.
The foldable shelves on this Master Cook gas grill give it some extra surface area when you need it. And you don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to save on this outdoor grill.
The Weber Performer Charcoal Grill has an electronic Touch-N-Go gas ignition system, so you can easily start this up and get to grilling even faster. Plus, there's even a thermometer built into the lid.
Wheel this wood pellet grill onto your patio and get to smoking and BBQing. This grill model also has a built-in drip tray and grease bucket to collect all the excess grease.
Charcoal grills are great for infusing your food with a decadent smoky flavor. And, you can't beat this deal on charcoal grills ahead of all your summer block parties.
Store some of your grilling accessories on the side shelves. This outdoor grill also includes a warming rack, ashtray and two built-in stainless steel bottle openers.
The ceramic parts on this Victory grill from BBQ Guys have a lifetime warranty, so you don't have to worry about dealing with normal wear and tear. Thanks to the bamboo side shelves, you can easily prep or take your food off the grill without having to juggle multiple plates.
You can get a lot of grilling done this summer thanks to the 6-burner, one sear burner and one side burner set up on this propane gas grill by Royal Gourmet.
RELATED CONTENT:
15 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That'll Arrive in Time for June 19
Keurig's Best-Selling Coffee Makers Are on Major Sale for Father's Day
Shop Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Gifts on Sale for Up to 60% Off
Father's Day Gifts for Dad: Wallets Are up to 65% Off at Coach Outlet
The Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon
The Best Wine Subscription Boxes to Gift for Father's Day
19 Golf Gifts for Father's Day That Dad Will Actually Use This Season
25 Best 'Star Wars' Father's Day Gift Ideas Dad Will Love
15 Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Actually Use