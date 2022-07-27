The Belcher family's first full length feature film has landed on streaming services. You can now stream The Bob's Burgers Movie on HBO Max and Hulu. Featuring Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), Linda (John Roberts) and their kids, the Emmy-winning animated series hit the big screen on May 27 after an almost two-year delay. The film is finally available to watch on your TV, just like the original show.

The Bob's Burgers Movie takes place after a gigantic sinkhole opens in front of Bob's restaurant. All of your favorite characters band together to keep the business afloat and save Bob’s Burgers from bankruptcy.

Renewed through season 13 on Fox, the Bob's Burgers TV series is still going strong. If you don't have cable and prefer to watch your favorite episodes whenever you want, you can rewatch the Belchers through a Hulu subscription ahead of seeing the family on the big screen.

Below, learn all about how to join the Belchers at home and stream The Bob's Burgers Movie.

When does The Bob's Burgers Movie come to theaters?

The movie debuted in theaters on Friday, May 27.

How to Watch The Bob's Burgers Movie online

As of July 12, the "musical comedy-mystery-adventure" is now streaming on HBO Max and Hulu.

How to Watch the Bob's Burgers Series online

Currently, you can watch all 12 seasons of Bob's Burgers with a Hulu subscription. Hulu's basic plan with advertisements is usually $7/month. For National Streaming Day, you can grab the basic Hulu plan for $1/month through May 27. Otherwise, you can always opt for the ad-free plan for $13/month.

