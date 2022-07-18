How to Watch 'Jurassic World Dominion' Online — Now Streaming

The conclusion to the Jurassic World film era is now available to stream at home. Released on June 10, 2022, Jurassic World Dominion hit Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video for rental in SD and UHD. You can also still watch the action-packed film in theaters across the U.S. if you prefer the big screen.

Jurassic World: Dominion will eventually stream on Peacock within four months of the movie's release, but before October you can watch it on demand below.

This weekend, Jurassic World: Dominion crossed the $900 million mark at the worldwide box office, cementing it as a theatrical force of the summer. The latest installment of the Jurassic World franchise picks up four years after Isla Nublar had been destroyed — with humans and dinosaurs having to now navigate their co-existence with one another all while determining, once and for all, whether the fragile balance of humankind can compete with some of history's most terrifying creatures.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film sees stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard unite with O.G. cast members from the original Jurassic Park cast, including Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

Here's everything to know about how, when and where to watch Jurassic World: Dominion, as well as all of the other Jurassic World films beforehand.

When does Jurassic World: Dominion come out?

The action-adventure finale premiered in theaters on June 10, 2022.

Where can I watch Jurassic World: Dominion?

With its theatrical premiere, Jurassic World: Dominion can best be enjoyed in a theater — with tickets available to purchase now through Fandango. The highly-anticipated flick is also available to stream on demand on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Those looking to stream the flick from home can also sign up for a subscription to Peacock — with a Peacock Premium Plan available for $5/month or an ad-free plan available for $10/month. You can expect Jurassic World: Dominion to come to Peacock in October.

How can I watch all of the other Jurassic World films?

Here's where to catch up on all of the other Jurassic World films before you watch World Dominion:

'Jurassic World' YouTube 'Jurassic World' The first film in the Jurassic World trilogy is available rent or buy on Amazon. $10 Buy Now

