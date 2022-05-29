How to Watch 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Online

Get your wands ready, because the newest adventure in the Wizarding World has arrived.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore digs into Albus Dumbledore's (Jude Law) past entanglements with the dangerous dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen taking over for Johnny Depp) in a new adventure you won't want to miss. Die hard and new fans alike will love the slew of new terrifying and awe-inspiring beasts in this epic film, as Dumbledore enlists the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his intrepid team of wizards and witches.

Directed by David Yates (now marking his seventh film in the Harry Potter franchise) and co-written by J.K. Rowling, audiences are in for a magical treat this week as the theatrical blockbuster is set to make its streaming debut.

When can I watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore? The movie premiered globally in theaters on Friday, April 15, and it's now set to make its streaming debut on Monday, May 30 on HBO Max — where subscribers can also binge all of the other Harry Potter films, too.

How can I watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore online? Fantastic Beasts 3 is available to stream on HBO Max beginning Monday, May 30.

The Fantastic Beasts series keeps the Harry Potter franchise going with prequel films set in the 1920s. The first two films of the spin-off series, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, are available to stream on HBO Max and Peacock.

HBO Max's ad-free plan is $15 a month or you can opt for the ad-supported plans for $10 a month. Subscribers to HBO Max will have access to a number of other television shows and movies, including: The Flight Attendant, the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Game of Thrones, And Just Like That and more.

