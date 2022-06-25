How to Watch 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Online — Now Streaming

Polish the silver, prep your afternoon tea and dig out your best set of pearls — the new Downton Abbey sequel film has made its streaming debut. Downton Abbey: A New Era premiered in theaters on May 20 and now has officially landed on Peacock on Friday, June 24.

After a massively successful original film which premiered in 2019 — and served as a continuation of the hit Master Class series, Downton Abbey — the Crawley family is back in a (unsurprisingly) big fashion, now with more drama and an even grander adventure to the South of France in Downton Abbey: A New Era.

The highly anticipated sequel film features the show's entire cast with Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley, Hugh Bonneville as Lord Grantham, Maggie Smith as the Dowager Countess, Allen Leech as Tom Branson, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Crawley, Joanne Froggatt as Anna Smith, Rob James-Collier as Thomas Barrow and more.

Here's everything to know about how to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era.

What is Downton Abbey: A New Era about? The beloved characters of Downton are finally reunited through this new film, which sees the Crawley's embarking on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa.

How can I watch Downton Abbey: A New Era? You can watch Downton Abbey: A New Era on Peacock right now. You will need Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) to watch the movie. And if you don't want ads, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month.

Peacock also launched a new Downton Abbey channel which features all six seasons of the series, plus a one-hour special called The Manners of Downton Abbey.

