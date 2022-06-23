How to Watch Wimbledon 2022 Online Without Cable

Wimbledon 2022 is nearly here and high-profile tennis players around the world are preparing for one of the sport's most iconic tournaments. The annual championship is one of tennis’ oldest and most prestigious competitions, dating back almost a century and a half. Today, it's the only one of the four Grand Slam competitions played on grass.

Held at the famous All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, this year's Wimbledon Championships will take place June 27 through July 10 at the Centre Court in London. The Championships qualifiers are currently underway and reigning champion Novak Djokovic is aiming for his seventh Wimbledon title.

This year, Wimbledon is canceling the Middle Sunday rest day for the first time. This means that for 14 days straight, tennis fans can tune in to the Grand Slam tournament. Read on for how to watch Wimbledon 2022 with or without cable.

When is Wimbledon?

The 2022 Wimbledon Championship will run from June 27 to July 10. Qualifying rounds for the tournament began on June 20.

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

ESPN holds the exclusive rights to televise the competition in the U.S. while ABC only has "partial" rights and will air middle weekend matches. All games will air on the ESPN channel, while a few matches will air on ESPN2.

How to watch Wimbledon without cable

ESPN will air four of the qualifying matches every day on ESPN+. You can also catch the tournament on streaming services that offer multiple channels, such as Sling TV, FuboTV, and Hulu with Live TV.

ESPN+ ESPN ESPN+ An ESPN Plus subscription starts at just $6.99 per month. You also have the option to opt for the yearly plan, which costs $69.99. $7/MONTH Sign Up

Hulu + Live TV Hulu Hulu + Live TV Hulu + Live TV costs $70 a month and includes over 75 channels of live TV, as well as access to Disney Plus and ESPN+. If you don't want ads, the plan costs $75.99 per month. $70/MONTH Sign Up

FuboTV Roku FuboTV Get over 100 channels of live and on-demand content without cable on FuboTV. The subscription service includes ESPN, Fox and the MLB Network, so you can watch your sports either live or on the cloud-included DVR, so you never have to miss a game. $70/MONTH Sign Up

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV's base plan offers access to more than 40 channels, including ESPN, FS1, TBS, and Fox based on your local available channels. $35/MONTH $25 FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH Sign Up

