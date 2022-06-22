After premiering in theaters in May, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream starting June 22 on Disney Plus.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams, the Marvel sequel unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and written by Michael Waldron. Arriving on Disney Plus a month earlier than expected, the film will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on July 26.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe boasts so many characters and story threads that a full-blown exploration of the multiverse seems poised to confuse things big time, and the Doctor Strange sequel is no exception. Ahead, find out how to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness online and where to catch up on other MCU films and TV series.

How to Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Online

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming exclusively on Disney+. An ad-free subscription costs $8 per month or $80 annually.

The film is streaming in IMAX Enhanced, meaning Disney+ subscribers can stream the MCU movie in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio. This allows you to see up to 26% more of the original image and experience the full scale and scope of the picture from the comfort of your home or on the go.

The Best MCU Movies and TV Shows to Watch Before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange

What better movie to watch before the sequel than the first Doctor Strange film. The 2016 movie, available to stream now on Disney+, tells the story of Stephen Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch), a brilliant, but self-involved neurosurgeon who loses everything after his hands are damaged in a car accident. On a quest to heal his injuries, Strange travels to Nepal to study mystic arts and unlocks his true potential as a magician. It is in this first Doctor Strange film that we see Strange begin his journey to becoming a hero worthy of the Avengers. Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor co-star.

WandaVision

Marvel's first official canonical TV series definitely deserves a binge watch before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because it looks like Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff will be a prominent player in the new movie. In WandaVision, streaming exclusively on Disney+, Wanda and her partner, Vision (played by Paul Bettany), work their way through decades' worth of TV-sitcom tropes as they raise twin boys in a suburban paradise. But as each episode plays out, Wanda and those around her begin to notice that everything is not what it seems.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Released in 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up right after the events of 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) has been framed for murder and had his real identity exposed to the world. Peter asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell that will make everyone in the universe forget that he's Spider-Man, but the spell goes awry. Suddenly, iconic characters — and heroes — from the pre-MCU Spider-Man movies pop up. No Way Home is still playing in theaters. It's also available to buy or rent on Amazon's Prime Video.

Captain America: The First Avenger

In late April, a new TV commercial for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a flash of Peggy Carter's Union Jack shield from the comics (and a certain episode of What If...?). The ad fueled speculation that the Carter character will play a role in the new film. So before you go see Multiverse of Madness, it might be a good idea to refresh your memory on Peggy Carter. A good place to start is Captain America: The First Avenger. The 2011 film marks the first MCU appearance of Carter (played by Hayley Atwell) — and, yes, also Captain America (played by Chris Evans). Captain America: The First Avenger is now available to stream on Disney+.

What If...?

Another streaming stop in your Peggy Carter education should be the animated MCU anthology series, What If...? The show debuted exclusively on Disney+ in 2021. The first episode is called What If... Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?, and the series retells well-known moments in MCU history with some major twists. The first season of What If...? is available to stream now on Disney+.

Want even more Peggy Carter? Check out the 2015-2016 series, Agent Carter, and the 2013 short, Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter, both available to stream on Disney+.

If you're still not sure what to stream next, we've got ideas for that, too! Check out the rest of our streaming guides to find out what’s new on Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and more.

