True crime and psychological thriller fans of The Handmaid's Tale and The Invisible Man, buckle up for Elisabeth Moss' latest role in Shining Girls. Based on the 2013 novel "The Shining Girls" by Lauren Beukes, Apple TV+'s new limited crime series Shining Girls premieres its first three episodes today on Friday, April 29.

Shining Girls is an eight-episode drama series that stars Emmy-winning Elisabeth Moss as Kirby, a newspaper archivist working at the Chicago Sun-Times in the early '90s. After being brutally assaulted and hearing of a murder with details far too similar to Kirby's own attack, she teams with a colleague to track down the killer. Her pursuit to uncover her assailant takes audiences on a wild, reality-blurring ride you won't want to miss.

Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, the Apple TV+ series is rounded out with a star-studded cast, featuring Jamie Bell, Philippa Soo, Wagner Moura, and Amy Brenneman.

You can stream the first three episodes of the chilling series now, which the multi-talented Moss not only stars in, but also executive produces. Keep reading to find out how and where you can watch the new streaming series, Shining Girls.

Where can I stream Shining Girls? The eight-episode series is only available on Apple TV+.

When can I stream Shining Girls? Shining Girls premieres April 29 with the first three episodes. Following its premiere, new episodes of the show will drop weekly.

How can I watch Shining Girls? Right now, Apple TV+ is available for $5 per month, or free for three months when your purchase an eligible Apple device. New subscribers can try Apple TV+ free for seven days.

