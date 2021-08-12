What's New on Amazon Prime Video This Month

It looks like August is shaping up to be a big month for Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service giant has several highly anticipated movies dropping this month, as well as a few follow-up seasons to successful Amazon Prime original shows, and plenty of classic film and television series making their way onto the platform for the first time.

Looking for a raw and honest documentary? Check out Val, which paints an intimate portrait of movie star Val Kilmer’s life. Totally binged season one of Modern Love? worry not- season two of this funny, heartwarming, sometimes saddening show is on its way! And if you’re a fan of both musicals and Adam Driver- buckle up.

Amazon Prime Video’s Annette is coming, a fever dream-esque rock-opera musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard that’s sure to dominate the discourse on film Twitter in the coming weeks.

Starring fan favorites like Adam Driver, Anna Paquin, Minnie Driver and Kit Harington, here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime Video.

Modern Love (Aug. 13)

This co-produced series from the New York Times and Amazon, based on the New York Times column Modern Love, received a warm welcome from viewers in its debut season. Season one of Modern Love touched the hearts of many, retelling true stories about love in its various forms and featuring beloved actors such as Dev Patel, Anne Hathaway and Tina Fey. Season two of the series promises more of the same; heartfelt and cinematic stories brought to life by familiar faces. Kit Harrington, Sophie Okonedo, Anna Paquin and Tobias Menzies will be featured in season two of Modern Love, coming Aug. 13.



Annette (Aug. 16)

Adam Driver plays Henry, an almost harshly fierce comedian who falls for Ann, a world-renowned opera singer. The glamorous couple are passionately in love and thriving under the spotlight of Hollywood, but when Ann’s career begins taking off, and she gives birth to their child, Henry and their relationship both grow bitter and cold. What the couple do not understand yet, is that their daughter, Annette, has an exceptional destiny awaiting her. You can Stream Annette on Amazon Prime Video starting Aug. 16.

Val (Aug. 6)

Val is a documentary film which follows the life and career of Batman’s Val Kilmer. The film utilizes footage that Kilmer himself shot throughout his life, including his childhood all the way up and through his Hollywood career. The documentary debuted at the Cannes Film festival in July, and is now available to stream.

Wondering what else is coming to Amazon Prime Video this month? Here's the full list:

Available Aug. 1

21 (2008)

Aliens (1986)

All About Steve (2009)

Anaconda (1997)

Annie (1982)

Attack The Block (2011)

Borat (2006)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)

Elektra (2005)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Freedomland (2006)

Hook (1991)

In Her Shoes (2005)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Knowing (2009)

La Bamba (1987)

Machete (2010)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Max Payne (2008)

Moneyball (2011)

Mud (2013)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Secret Window (2004)

Sideways (2004)

Slither (2006)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Surfer (2011)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Insider (2000)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Legend Of Zorro (2005)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Natural (1984)

The Roommate (2011)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Bannan: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)

Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Here We Go Again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

How the Earth Was Made: Season 1 (History Vault)

In Their Own Words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Sea Raiders: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Bridge: Season 1 (Topic)

The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Winners of the West: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)



Available Aug. 6

Val (2021)

S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies- Season 1

Available Aug. 13

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME (2021)

Modern Love - Season 2

Available Aug. 16

Evan Almighty (2007)

In Bruges (2008)



Available Aug. 17

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Available Aug. 20

Annette (2021)

Killer Among Us (2021)

Available Aug. 27

The Courier (2021)

Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta (2021)



