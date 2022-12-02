Bros, the new rom-com co-written by and starring Billy Eichner, is finally available to watch at home. As the first gay rom-com to be produced and distributed by a major studio with a wide theatrical release, and the first to feature an entirely LGBTQ+ ensemble cast, you won’t want to miss out on this iconic movie. Bros is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Bros follows a mismatched couple as they struggle through the trials and tribulations of a new relationship. Eichner and Luke Macfarlane star alongside a cast littered with great cameos including Kristin Chenoweth, Monica Raymund, Dot-Marie Jones, Jim Rash, Debra Messing, Amy Schumer, Bowen Yang and Kenan Thompson.

Unfortunately, despite receiving rave reviews and a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Bros had a disappointing debut at the box office. The lack of turnout in theaters led to Eichner speaking out on the issue in a series of headline-grabbing tweets.

Luckily, you won’t need to head to the box office to enjoy Bros anymore. Keep reading to find out how you can watch this fun rom-com for yourself, from the comfort of your own couch.

How to watch Bros online

Following its theatrical release back in September, Bros is currently available to stream on Peacock. You can also rent the film for $20 or purchase for $25 on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and Apple TV.

Watch on Peacock

Watch on Amazon

Watch on Apple TV

Watch on Vudu

