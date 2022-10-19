A new docuseries featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Chlöe Bailey and more familiar faces will soon grace our screens. From OWN and Onyx Collective, The Hair Tales premieres on both Hulu and OWN on Saturday, October 22. Here’s what you need to know:

The Hair Tales is about Black women, identity and beauty, explored through the lens of Black hair. The show will feature personal stories from Winfrey, Rae, Bailey, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Marsai Martin and more.

Watch on October 22

“The stories shared in the series offer an honest and layered look into the complex culture of Black hair and ultimately, Black women's identity, creativity, and contributions to society,” the show’s official press release reads. "Surrounded by brilliant voices of academic and cultural leaders, gifted hairdressers, and extraordinary sisters, the series presents a collage of resilience, style and purpose.”

The six-part docuseries is executive produced by Ross, Winfrey and Michaela Angela Davis. The first two episodes will premiere October 22 on Hulu and OWN, with two episodes streaming weekly on Hulu. A single episode will air weekly on OWN.

Keep reading to find out where you can watch Tracee Ellis Ross’s The Hair Tales.

When does The Hair Tales premiere?

Hulu’s new docuseries premieres Saturday, October 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Where to watch The Hair Tales online:

The six-part series will be available on both Hulu and OWN. The first two episodes will premiere simultaneously on both platforms, with two episodes streaming weekly on Hulu. A single episode will air weekly on OWN.

Sign up for Hulu

