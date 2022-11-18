How to Watch Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Online — Now Streaming

Nope, Jordan Peele’s third blockbuster horror film, has been revered by fans and critics alike, bringing in more than $170 million since its theatrical debut on July 22, 2022. Now, audiences can bring the awe-inspiring movie home and watch Nope online. After its theatrical run, Nope is now available to stream on Peacock.

Stream Nope on Peacock

Starring Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya, The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun, beloved actress Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea, Nope follows ​​two siblings struggling to run their family’s horse ranch in Southern California. When the pair discover something unbelievable lurking just above their land, a potentially rewarding — and deadly — opportunity presents itself. Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira also makes an appearance in the extraterrestrial horror film.

Nope is also available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $5.99 and Apple TV+ for $19.99.

Jordan Peele recently made headlines with the reveal that there's more story to tell in this UFO-fraught universe, which means Nope could be getting a sequel of sorts in the future.

Whether you weren’t able to make it to the theater the first time around, or you’re a Peele super-fan who’s ready to revisit the haunting sci-fi flick, here's everything to know about how, when and where to stream Nope.

Where to stream Nope online

Nope is now available to watch online on Peacock. An ad-supported Peacock Premium Plan is available for $5/month or ad-free for $10/month. You can also watch Jordan Peele's movie on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Watch on Peacock

Watch on Prime Video



Watch on Apple TV+

