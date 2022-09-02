If you already love the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, there's now another fantasy prequel to add to your roster. Amazon Studios' highly-anticipated series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Set 5,000 years before Frodo Baggins' story in the Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Rings of Power, takes place during the Second Age of Middle Earth. The eight-episode series will cover a backstory from the appendices of The Return of the King by J.R.R. Tolkein, though it is not a direct adaptation of any of Tolkien's epic novels. The Rings of Power follows the story of an ensemble cast from the island kingdom of Númenor as they confront evil forces in Middle Earth and carve out their legacies.

Get all the details on how, where and when to watch the fantastical new series below.

When can I watch Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

The first two episodes of the eight-part series debuts on Thursday, September 1 at 9 p.m. EST. New episodes of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will drop weekly on Fridays, with the Season One finale set to air on October 14.

Where can I stream Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

The Lord of the Rings prequel is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which is included with Amazon Prime subscriptions. You will need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to stream The Rings of Power.

How can I watch Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for free online?

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, including Prime Video, for new customers. Join Prime with a free 30-day trial to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power along with tons of other content, including Thursday Night Football games, A League of Their Own, and The Summer I Turned Pretty.

