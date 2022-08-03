How to Watch 'Lightyear' — New Disney and Pixar Movie Now Streaming

Disney and Pixar's Lightyear is now available to stream at home. The sci-fi action film hit Disney Plus this morning after originally landing in theaters on June 17. Giving fans a long-awaited look into the iconic character before he became a popular toy, the Buzz Lightyear origin story was the first Pixar movie in years to premiere in cinemas. You can now watch the prequel spin-off of the iconic Toy Story films at home.

Lightyear takes place before the first Toy Story movie and shows how Andy became obsessed with everyone's favorite space ranger. Before Andy opened up his Buzz Lightyear toy on his birthday in the first Toy Story movie, Buzz had a tale of his own. In Lightyear, we finally get to witness Buzz Lightyear's heroic endeavors firsthand.

The cast is filled with a legendary crew that includes Chris Evans (voices Buzz Lightyear), Keke Palmer (voices Izzy Hawthorne), Taika Waititi (voices Mo Morrison), James Brolin (voices Zurg) and many more talented actors. We know you're ready to fill your nostalgic heart with this intergalactic tale, so we have all the details on when, where and how you can watch Lightyear — along with how you can stream the first four Toy Story movies and more.

Lightyear became available to stream on Disney Plus on August 3. The movie is available to all subscribers and a Disney+ subscription costs $8 a month or $80 a year for ad-free streaming.

Lightyear is now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney Plus. For the first time in the home, Disney+ subscribers can stream select movies in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio — accessible on all Disney+ supported devices. Even more picture will be visible in select scenes, so you'll be able to experience the full scale and scope of the picture.

If you want to refresh your memory on everything related to the franchise, you can stream all four Toy Story movies on Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. Plus, you can watch an original documentary about the making of Lightyear on Disney+ as well. Disney+ subscriptions cost $8/month or you can get the Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for $14/month.

Before you get comfy watching Lightyear, you can watch the Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear documentary, which details the creative journey it took to bring Lightyear to the big screen. You can watch all the effort that went into making the prequel. Currently, this behind-the-scenes documentary is exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service.

Road trips and toys bring back some great childhood memories, and you and unlocked even more while you rewatch Woody, Buzzy and the rest of their pals navigate a road trip gone awry.

