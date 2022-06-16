Amazon has finally confirmed the dates for its massive two-day shopping event, which is taking place next month. For 2022, Amazon Prime Day is happening on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Amazon's biggest sale of the year will feature millions of deals across just about every category from electronics and home to fashion, beauty, and furniture — just to name a few.

Outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become one of the best opportunities to get major price cuts on nearly everything imaginable. The big kicker: in order to shop all of the Amazon Prime Day 2022 savings, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Getting Amazon Prime Day discounts is one of the many benefits Prime members have access to, along with fast and free shipping options and Prime Video streaming. If you’ve yet to sign up for a Prime account, now’s the time to do so.

Read on for all the details about Amazon Prime Day 2022, and everything you can do now to make sure you’re ready when the deals finally drop at midnight EDT on July 12.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will start at 12 a.m. EDT on July 12 and run through 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 13. You will have exactly 48 hours to take advantage of the big savings. There are several early Prime Day deals already available today.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an exclusive annual shopping event for Amazon Prime members that has evolved into a retail-industry phenomenon. The event began in July 2015 and provides the opportunity for shoppers to grab limited-time deals across some of Amazon's biggest categories and brands. In 2019, Prime Day grew into a full two days and offered sales on everything from tech to beauty and fashion.

While some sales last throughout the entire duration of Amazon's major shopping event, others like the famous Amazon Lightning Deals are live only for a few hours and require shoppers to add their Prime Day finds to their shopping carts rather quickly.

Do you need a Prime Membership to shop Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals?

Yes — Amazon Prime Day discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you are not already a Prime member, you can get a free 30-day trial right now. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year. With a Prime membership, you can shop the sales, get free, two-day shipping, access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, plus special deals at Whole Food Market and more.

If you are a college student, you can get a free 6-month trial right now. followed by a discounted rate of $6.50 per month for as long as you’re in school.

In order to maximize on your Prime Day savings, you'll also want to make sure that you download the Amazon Prime app and turn on notifications. Plus, if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you can also receive an additional 1% reward back on top of the already 5% back from Amazon purchases. We're talking savings upon savings here!

Will there be early Prime Day deals?

Amazon announced that shoppers can start saving with this year’s early deals on Tuesday, June 21. Prime Day is the best time of the year to shop Amazon brands like Echo, Ring, Kindle, with many product prices hitting all-time lows. We also expect to see items from Apple, Instant Pot, iRobot, and Calvin Klein offer unbeatable deals.

In the meantime, check out the best deals on Amazon to shop ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

What early Amazon Prime Day deals can you shop now?

Exact deal details are still unknown for Prime Day 2022. That being said, while Amazon Prime Day is a little under a month away, there are already deals available on Amazon’s site. Ahead, shop Amazon's best early Prime Day deals currently available.

Apple Watch Series 7 Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 The most advanced Apple Watch is available in 5 different colors. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways. $399 $329 Buy Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Amazon Revlon One-Step Volumizer This tool is one of TikTok's obsessions — and for good reason. The Revlon hair dryer and hot air brush features a non-detachable oval brush design that helps to smooth the hair and create more volume. $60 $40 Buy Now

How should you prepare for Amazon Prime Day?

You’ll want to bookmark the Amazon Deals Page. Be sure to check early and often during the 48-hour sale event. The best deals are generally short-lived and limited in stock. Amazon's Lightning Deals will also appear on this page. Check back on Entertainment Tonight during Amazon Prime Day as we’ll be highlighting all of the very best deals you won’t want to miss.

What competing stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Prime Day is Amazon's giant sale event, but other retailers often offer competitive deals and match prices, too. Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Chewy, and Kohl's are just a few of the stores that usually hold their own sales during Prime Day. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, you can always try it for free for 30 days and get the best of both worlds.

