How to Watch the 'Queer as Folk' Reboot Online

It's been over 20 years since the first episode of the British LGBTQ+ drama Queer as Folk aired. And if you've been pining for some new episodes of the cult-favorite series, then your nostalgic heart is in luck — because the Queer as Folk reboot is coming to Peacock and it's bringing a modern spin with it.

In honor of Pride Month, Peacock will debut the Queer as Folk reboot on June 9. While the original Queer as Folk show only had an 8-episode run, the new Queer as Folk revival is set to highlight more modern issues in the LGBTQ+ community — all while bringing together an array of authentic characters that all viewers can relate to.

Created, directed and co-written by Stephen Dunn, Queer as Folk follows a group of friends who survive a traumatic shooting at a popular gay club. The series doesn't just parallel real-life events, such as the Pulse shooting — it also allows its characters to be complicated and messy. Dunn tells ET, "The series is about people who live vibrant, vital, unapologetically queer lives."

The cast includes Johnny Sibillly, Special star Ryan O'Connell, Kim Cattrall, Jesse James Keitel, Nyle DiMaro, Fin Argus and more.

Here's everything to know about how, when and where to watch the new Queer as Folk reboot.

When and where can I watch the Queer as Folk reboot?

The new Queer as Folk airs on the Peacock streaming service on June 9. Don't worry: If you don't have Peacock, you can sign up for free or upgrade to Peacock Premium for $5 a month, which gives you access to all of the content on the streaming service. If you prefer watching all your favorite TV shows and movies without any ads, you can always pay a little bit more and upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus.

Where can I watch the original Queer as Folk series?

If you want to watch the original Showtime Queer as Folk series, then you still have time to watch the series. Thankfully, Hulu has the original TV series, and you can even use a free trial to stream it.

