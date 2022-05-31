How to Watch 'The Real Housewives of Dubai'

If you (like us) are obsessed with all things related to the Real Housewives, then your summer is about to get a whole lot more exciting (and dramatic, of course). The beloved reality franchise is continuing its reach with an expansion into the global market — this time, with its first-ever international venture through The Real Housewives of Dubai.

The trailer for Bravo's latest series installment in the Real Housewives universe just dropped in early May — and it looks as if fans will be treated to all the same family-feuding, housewife drama and extravagant living that made the franchise a global hit to begin with.

Sign Up for Peacock

The Real Housewives of Dubai will be led by six women (and a few familiar faces) which will include: Caroline Stanbury, Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani and Lesa Milan.

Whether you're a Bravo aficionado or just someone looking to get their fix of celebrity drama (all throughout the luxe city of Dubai, no less), you definitely won't want to miss Bravo's newest — and perhaps most decadent — series. Here's everything to know about how, when and where to watch The Real Housewives of Dubai.

When is the premiere of The Real Housewives of Dubai? The latest series in the Real Housewives franchise is set to premiere Wednesday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Where can I watch The Real Housewives of Dubai? As with all Bravo shows, new episodes of the series will be available to stream on Peacock the day after airing.

How can I watch The Real Housewives of Dubai? The new reality TV series is available to stream on Peacock. Peacock Premium is available to subscribers for $5 monthly or $50 annually. The streamer also offers an an ad-free premium tier for $10 monthly or $100 annually.

Beyond having access to new episodes of The Real Housewives of Dubai, subscribers to Peacock will also be able to binge a number of other hit Bravo shows on the streamer, including: The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and more.

Peacock Premium Peacock Peacock Premium Get Peacock Premium $5 monthly or $50 annually, or an ad-free premium tier for $10 monthly or $100 annually. $5 AND UP/MONTH Sign Up

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Stream 'RHOBH' and All Bravo Shows the Next Day

'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 1 Trailer Is Here!

Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches Are on Amazon

How to Watch 'Conversations With Friends'

Kyle Richards Shares Her Spring Fashion Favorites from Amazon

How to Watch 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Online