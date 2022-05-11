If you can't get enough of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you're in luck. Just in time for the season 12 premiere on Wednesday, Peacock subscribers will be able to get even more of the Bravo shows they love at the click of a button.

When you subscribe as a premium member to Peacock, you'll now get next day access to all new episodes of currently airing Bravo shows, including RHOBH. So whether you want to catch up on the latest drama with Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne, feel the heat in the kitchen on Top Chef, or stream any of Bravo's vast and varied shows, you can do it all with Peacock's premium-tier subscription, starting at $5 per month.

Get Peacock Premium Now

Previously, new episodes from Bravo had a delay on Peacock, making staying current more of a challenge in today's streaming-centric world. “Next-day availability on Peacock expands Bravo’s reach to a whole new audience who otherwise may not have access to the network, while also giving our ‘Bravoholics’ an easy way to catch up or dig deep on past seasons of their favorite shows,” says the chairman of Entertainment Networks. Which means that not only will subscribers have next-day streaming capability with Bravo's currently airing shows, but also access to past seasons of all your favorite Bravo series.

Sign up for Peacock's premium-tier subscription right now, so you can stay current on RHOBH (and any other Bravo show you've been excited about) with ease.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch 'Conversations With Friends' Starring Joe Alwyn

How to Watch 'Candy' — New True-Crime Series Starring Jessica Biel

How to Watch the Original 'Top Gun' Ahead of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

How to Watch 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

How to Watch ‘The Offer’ Based On the Making of 'The Godfather'