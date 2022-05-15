Sally Rooney fans, get ready, because Hulu's second limited-series adaptation of the Irish author's work is here. The creative minds behind the critically acclaimed Normal People reunited to bring Rooney's debut novel, Conversations With Friends, to the small screen. Told over 12 episodes, Conversations With Friends is now streaming in its entirety on Hulu.

Watch Now

Set in Dublin, Conversations With Friends follows 21-year-old college student Frances and her former girlfriend and current best friend, Bobbi, as they navigate a complex new relationship with a married couple.

Like Sally Rooney’s other works, Conversations With Friends is an intimate character study of complicated individuals, and the ways in which they communicate with one another. Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirke star in this new Hulu original series.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Conversations With Friends online.

When does Conversations With Friends come out?

Conversations With Friends premieres on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The entire series drops at once, so feel free to binge away.

Where to watch Conversations With Friends online?

In the United States, Conversations With Friends will stream exclusively on Hulu.

Sign Up



As you've probably figured out by now, you're going to need Hulu. But which Hulu? Hulu's basic, ad-supported plan costs $7/month, while its ad-free counterpart costs $13/month.

Another option is Hulu + Live TV. It includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, plus live-TV cable channels, such as Fox News, MSNBC and CNN. Prices for Hulu+ Live TV start at $70/month. For an extra $6, you can get the Hulu+ Live TV, plus the ad-free version of Hulu.

How to Watch Conversations With Friends for Free on Hulu

If you're a new user, you can try any tier of Hulu free for 30 days. This means you can watch each episode of Conversations With Friends ad-free during that month-long trial before your subscription fee begins.

Try Hulu Free

Is Conversations With Friends a sequel to Normal People?

While the two limited series are based on works by the same author, and both concern undergrads in Ireland, the storylines and characters of Normal People and Conversations With Friends do not overlap.

"Obviously [it] is a cousin of Normal People in a way, but it's also quite different." Ed Guiney, who served as an executive producer on both projects, told The Hollywood Reporter.

At least Sally Rooney fans will have this sort-of crossover to enjoy: Conversations With Friends features a new song by Phoebe Bridgers, long-time girlfriend to Normal People star Paul Mescal.

For even more recommendations, check out the rest of our streaming guides to find out what’s new on Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 12 Best TV Deals to Shop Right Now

Samsung Frame TV Deals: Save $1,000 on Samsung's Stylish Frame TV

The Best Samsung TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 on 8K, 4K, and Frame TVs

How to Watch 'Candy' — New True-Crime Series Starring Jessica Biel

How to Watch the Original 'Top Gun' Ahead of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

How to Watch 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

How to Watch ‘The Offer’ Based On the Making of 'The Godfather'

Where to Watch Elisabeth Moss’ New Thriller Series ‘Shining Girls’