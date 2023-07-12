The Best Prime Day TV Deals to Shop at Samsung: Save Up to $4,000 on 4K and 8K Smart TVs
When upgrading your screen, you don't have to sacrifice picture quality to fit your budget. Amazon Prime Day ends tonight, but it's not the only major sales event happening this week. Samsung is keeping this week's savings going with huge TV deals — many of which offer better-than-Amazon prices.
The best Samsung TV deals include major discounts on 4K and 8K TVs. Depending on what TV you're eyeing, you could save up to $4,000 on a new smart display. From the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV to the brand's newest 8K smart TVs, we've gathered all the highlights worth checking out. If you want to take your viewing outside this summer, there are even deals on Samsung's outdoor TVs that will save you thousands.
Samsung's competing Prime Day TV deals will make streaming a breeze and bring the action right to your couch. Searching through every television's individual specs can feel like homework, which is why we did the work for you. Ahead, shop the best Samsung Prime Day TV deals to upgrade your living room.
Save up to $4,000 on Samsung 8K Neo QLED TVs
With 1.5 times more lighting zones in the display, Samsung's 8K TVs have deeper blacks, brighter whites and more vivid colors that showcase greater clarity than what’s possible on the majority of 4K TVs.
The QN900A features multiple tiny LEDs, which add contrast and depth to the already high-quality 8K resolution. Meanwhile, the infinity screen makes this TV feel like a miniature version of a movie theater screen.
This isn't just a sleek and slim TV model. This 8K Smart TV delivers high-quality images with little to no reflection. Its specific screen lessens glare, so you don't have to deal with the blinding glare that keep you from enjoying your favorite movies and shows.
Save up to $1,000 on Samsung Frame TVs
Samsung's Frame TV deals only last through Wednesday, July 12, so now is the time to save on the set you've been eyeing for the last month.
Save $1,000 on the 85" Frame TV that looks like a work of art and can display over 1,000 paintings and photographs when idle.
The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. Samsung also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
Samsung's 55-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.
With the TV’s built-in motion sensor, the screen will automatically display art whenever someone walks into the room.
Save up to $4,000 on More Samsung 4K TVs
Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $1,700. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight.
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,400 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV.
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $4,000 on the Terrace.
Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The anti-glare TV screen also means there’s a great view from every seat.
The QN85A showcases beautiful visuals regardless of the scene. Thanks to the Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, you don't have to worry about blurry graphics in a scene because the technology automatically diminishes blur.
Reduce lag, pixelation and screen tearing with one of Samsung's most powerful 4K experiences ever. AI upscaling powered by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K ensures you always get full 4K resolution on your 85-inch TV. This TV also detects the level of background noise in your room and it adjusts the volume of whatever you're watching, so you don't miss a word of dialogue.
This stylish TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
Like its other Samsung QLED 4K Smart Tv siblings, the Class Q60A also has a Quantom Dot processor, along with a quality 4K resolution that enhances any movie. Plus, you could connect your laptop or PC to the TV to get some work done on your living room's very own big screen.
This TV delivers precision color-matching, so you can sit back and enjoy your favorite TV show without tinkering with the settings. It also features Object Tracking Surround Sound, which is surround sound that tracks the movement of objects and people on screen. Then, it adjusts the volume and direction of the sound accordingly for a truly immersive experience.
