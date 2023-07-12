Shop

The Best Prime Day TV Deals to Shop at Samsung: Save Up to $4,000 on 4K and 8K Smart TVs

By ETonline Staff
Samsung TV
Samsung

When upgrading your screen, you don't have to sacrifice picture quality to fit your budget. Amazon Prime Day ends tonight, but it's not the only major sales event happening this week. Samsung is keeping this week's savings going with huge TV deals — many of which offer better-than-Amazon prices.

The best Samsung TV deals include major discounts on 4K and 8K TVs. Depending on what TV you're eyeing, you could save up to $4,000 on a new smart display. From the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV to the brand's newest 8K smart TVs, we've gathered all the highlights worth checking out. If you want to take your viewing outside this summer, there are even deals on Samsung's outdoor TVs that will save you thousands.

Samsung's competing Prime Day TV deals will make streaming a breeze and bring the action right to your couch. Searching through every television's individual specs can feel like homework, which is why we did the work for you. Ahead, shop the best Samsung Prime Day TV deals to upgrade your living room.

Save up to $4,000 on Samsung 8K Neo QLED TVs

With 1.5 times more lighting zones in the display, Samsung's 8K TVs have deeper blacks, brighter whites and more vivid colors that showcase greater clarity than what’s possible on the majority of 4K TVs.

85" Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung 65-inch Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
85" Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

The QN900A features multiple tiny LEDs, which add contrast and depth to the already high-quality 8K resolution. Meanwhile, the infinity screen makes this TV feel like a miniature version of a movie theater screen. 

$9,000$5,000
75" Class QN800A NEO QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung 75-inch Class QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
75" Class QN800A NEO QLED 8K Smart TV

This isn't just a sleek and slim TV model. This 8K Smart TV delivers high-quality images with little to no reflection. Its specific screen lessens glare, so you don't have to deal with the blinding glare that keep you from enjoying your favorite movies and shows. 

$4,800$3,000

Save up to $1,000 on Samsung Frame TVs

Samsung's Frame TV deals only last through Wednesday, July 12, so now is the time to save on the set you've been eyeing for the last month.

85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
85" The Frame Smart TV 2021
Samsung
85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Save $1,000 on the 85" Frame TV that looks like a work of art and can display over 1,000 paintings and photographs when idle.

$4,300$3,300
75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65" Samsung Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. Samsung also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.

$3,000$2,000
65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. 

$2,000$1,600
55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65" The Frame Smart TV 2021
Samsung
55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Samsung's 55-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.

$1,500$990
50" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
50" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

With the TV’s built-in motion sensor, the screen will automatically display art whenever someone walks into the room.

$1,300$950

Save up to $4,000 on More Samsung 4K TVs

Samsung 85" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung 75" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 85" QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $1,700. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight. 

$6,000$4,300
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,400 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV. 

$2,600$1,600
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
The Terrace 65" Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $4,000 on the Terrace. 

$13,000$9,000
65” The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
65” Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65” The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV

Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The anti-glare TV screen also means there’s a great view from every seat. 

$5,000$4,000
65" Class QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" Class QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65" Class QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

The QN85A showcases beautiful visuals regardless of the scene. Thanks to the Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, you don't have to worry about blurry graphics in a scene because the technology automatically diminishes blur.

$2,200$1,350
85" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
85" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Reduce lag, pixelation and screen tearing with one of Samsung's most powerful 4K experiences ever. AI upscaling powered by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K ensures you always get full 4K resolution on your 85-inch TV. This TV also detects the level of background noise in your room and it adjusts the volume of whatever you're watching, so you don't miss a word of dialogue. 

$5,000$2,600
65" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

This stylish TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.

 

$2,200$2,100
70" Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 70-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
70" Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV

Like its other Samsung QLED 4K Smart Tv siblings, the Class Q60A also has a Quantom Dot processor, along with a quality 4K resolution that enhances any movie. Plus, you could connect your laptop or PC to the TV to get some work done on your living room's very own big screen. 

$1,350$1,100
55" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 55-inch Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
55" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV

This TV delivers precision color-matching, so you can sit back and enjoy your favorite TV show without tinkering with the settings. It also features Object Tracking Surround Sound, which is surround sound that tracks the movement of objects and people on screen. Then, it adjusts the volume and direction of the sound accordingly for a truly immersive experience.

$1,300$1,000

For more summer savings, check out our guide to all the best Amazon Prime Day deals worth shopping today.

