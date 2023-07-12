When upgrading your screen, you don't have to sacrifice picture quality to fit your budget. Amazon Prime Day ends tonight, but it's not the only major sales event happening this week. Samsung is keeping this week's savings going with huge TV deals — many of which offer better-than-Amazon prices.

Shop Samsung TV Deals

The best Samsung TV deals include major discounts on 4K and 8K TVs. Depending on what TV you're eyeing, you could save up to $4,000 on a new smart display. From the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV to the brand's newest 8K smart TVs, we've gathered all the highlights worth checking out. If you want to take your viewing outside this summer, there are even deals on Samsung's outdoor TVs that will save you thousands.

Samsung's competing Prime Day TV deals will make streaming a breeze and bring the action right to your couch. Searching through every television's individual specs can feel like homework, which is why we did the work for you. Ahead, shop the best Samsung Prime Day TV deals to upgrade your living room.

Save up to $4,000 on Samsung 8K Neo QLED TVs

With 1.5 times more lighting zones in the display, Samsung's 8K TVs have deeper blacks, brighter whites and more vivid colors that showcase greater clarity than what’s possible on the majority of 4K TVs.

Save up to $1,000 on Samsung Frame TVs

Samsung's Frame TV deals only last through Wednesday, July 12, so now is the time to save on the set you've been eyeing for the last month.

Save up to $4,000 on More Samsung 4K TVs

85" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 85" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV Reduce lag, pixelation and screen tearing with one of Samsung's most powerful 4K experiences ever. AI upscaling powered by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K ensures you always get full 4K resolution on your 85-inch TV. This TV also detects the level of background noise in your room and it adjusts the volume of whatever you're watching, so you don't miss a word of dialogue. $5,000 $2,600 Buy Now

70" Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 70" Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV Like its other Samsung QLED 4K Smart Tv siblings, the Class Q60A also has a Quantom Dot processor, along with a quality 4K resolution that enhances any movie. Plus, you could connect your laptop or PC to the TV to get some work done on your living room's very own big screen. $1,350 $1,100 Buy Now

55" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 55" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV This TV delivers precision color-matching, so you can sit back and enjoy your favorite TV show without tinkering with the settings. It also features Object Tracking Surround Sound, which is surround sound that tracks the movement of objects and people on screen. Then, it adjusts the volume and direction of the sound accordingly for a truly immersive experience. $1,300 $1,000 Buy Now

For more summer savings, check out our guide to all the best Amazon Prime Day deals worth shopping today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Samsung Tech to Shop Now

These TV Deals at Best Buy's Sale Seriously Rival Prime Day

Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals 2022: Early Deals on Streaming Device

Samsung Summer Sale: Save on TVs, Galaxy Phones, Appliances and More

The Best Washer & Dryer Deals: Save Up to $1,300 at Samsung

Samsung Smartphone Deals: Save Up to $1,000 on The Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Best Deals at Samsung: Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, 8K TVs and More

10 Best 4K Gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox From Samsung, LG, Sony and More