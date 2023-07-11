Amazon Prime Day is in full swing today, offering thousands upon thousands of deals across every category. If you are not a Prime member, but still want to supercharge your home entertainment setup for this summer's highly anticipated movie releases, don't fret — the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV is currently on sale at Samsung's competing Prime Day sale.

Now through Wednesday, July 12, Samsung is offering up to $1,000 off the latest model of the Frame TV that doubles as wall décor when not in use.

Shop the Frame TV Sale

Whether you're refreshing your home this summer or have long been looking to upgrade your living room setup with a better picture, Samsung TVs are known for delivering an immersive watching experience and that is no different on the stylish Frame TV. Every size of the QLED 4K TV included in the Samsung sale. Below, shop all of Samsung's best Prime Day deals on the Frame TV before the sale ends tomorrow.

Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Samsung Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true. Samsung's artful Frame TV can not only stream your favorite TV show or movie from the built-in Tizen interface, but it is one of the most visually stunning QLED TVs out there.

The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. An anti-reflection screen and the premium matte finish limit reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on.

The latest Samsung Frame TV model came out in April 2022 and Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode.

By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. Whenever you want to watch TV, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. Along with a built-in brightness sensor that automatically adjusts to the lighting in any room, all sizes of the Frame TV come equipped with an anti-glare and low-reflection matte display, so it looks even more like a real work of art.

Samsung's smart TV also features 4K AI upscaling and Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV's audio to enhance your favorite TV shows and Oscar-winning movies.

