As the year winds down, Samsung is giving you one last chance to save big on your holiday shopping. Having the right tech is essential when starting a new year, so everything from TVs and tablets to robot vacuums and refrigerators are getting big discounts. If you’re looking to upgrade your tech for Christmas, Samsung is offering some of the best end-of-year deals right now.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for impressive holiday gifts, Samsung is the perfect place to score end-of-year savings. When it comes to outfitting your home with a new TV and appliances, the Samsung holiday deals span a wide range of devices on your personal wishlist. Among the best appliance deals available now, we’ve spotted 40% off stylish Bespoke washers and dryers speedy cycles and a large capacity to get more laundry done in less time.

You'll find a wide range of high-quality tech on sale at Samsung. To help make your shopping easier, we've gathered the best Samsung holiday deals currently available. Save on the entire Galaxy S22 lineup, laptops, dishwashers, and more.

Best Samsung TV Deals

If you're looking to upgrade your living room for the new year ahead, Samsung is offering major deals on 4K and 8K smart TVs up to $4,000 off.

Best Samsung Laptop and Tablet Deals

Samsung's holiday sale includes the newest Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which has an ultra-dynamic multi-window display that puts everything you need on one screen.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will let you create a desktop experience right from your tablet. If you're looking for more productivity from your daily tasks, this tablet lets you connect a keyboard to create and edit documents. Get up to $400 off on Tab S8 Ultra and up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit. $900 $100 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy Book2 Pro Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro With stunning visuals and Samsung's most powerful processor available, the Galaxy Book2 Pro has super-quick response times, jaw-dropping graphics, and extraordinary multitasking capabilities. $950 $400 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Best Samsung Smartphone Deals

For those who want a phone and tablet in one device, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a bright display and excellent multitasking features. All three phones in the latest Galaxy S22 lineup are also on sale with even bigger deals when traded in for an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. You'll get the most savings by trading in your current phone, but even without a trade-in phone, you will get $150 instant Samsung Credit and up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,920 $1,020 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy Z Flip4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. Get $50 instant Samsung Credit to complete your Galaxy family and up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,060 $560 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. $1,200 $920 Shop Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. $1,000 $815 Shop Now

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The Galaxy S22's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is crafted specifically for high outdoor visibility, keeping your view clear in bright daylight. $800 $615 Shop Now

Best Samsung Robot Vacuum Deals

Jet Bot Robot Vacuum Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum Get spotless floors with this highly rated robot vacuum from Samsung. Jet Bot cleans hard floors and carpets thoroughly by identifying the type of surface and amount of dust and then automatically adjusts suction power to clean with power control technology. $600 $350 Shop Now

Best Samsung Appliance Deals

From washer and dryer sets to dishwashers and refrigerators, Samsung makes some of the best quality home appliances. Now's your chance to finish that home improvement project without breaking the bank.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,345 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,658 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,753 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ Samsung Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. $999 $749 Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator Save $1,100 on a 4-Door French door refrigerator with customizable and changeable door panels available in a variety of colors and finishes. Samsung’s Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, and see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge. $4,399 $3,299 Shop Now

