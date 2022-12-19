The Best Samsung Holiday Deals on Galaxy Phones, QLED TVs, Robot Vacuums and More Top-Rated Tech
As the year winds down, Samsung is giving you one last chance to save big on your holiday shopping. Having the right tech is essential when starting a new year, so everything from TVs and tablets to robot vacuums and refrigerators are getting big discounts. If you’re looking to upgrade your tech for Christmas, Samsung is offering some of the best end-of-year deals right now.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for impressive holiday gifts, Samsung is the perfect place to score end-of-year savings. When it comes to outfitting your home with a new TV and appliances, the Samsung holiday deals span a wide range of devices on your personal wishlist. Among the best appliance deals available now, we’ve spotted 40% off stylish Bespoke washers and dryers speedy cycles and a large capacity to get more laundry done in less time.
You'll find a wide range of high-quality tech on sale at Samsung. To help make your shopping easier, we've gathered the best Samsung holiday deals currently available. Save on the entire Galaxy S22 lineup, laptops, dishwashers, and more.
Best Samsung TV Deals
If you're looking to upgrade your living room for the new year ahead, Samsung is offering major deals on 4K and 8K smart TVs up to $4,000 off.
Watch everything in 8K with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor. On sale in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, save up to $2,000 on this Samsung TV with unimaginable color and a sleek design.
Save $4,000 on a Samsung TV that ensures you always get full 8K resolution with unimaginable details in the deepest blacks to the brightest whites.
The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in.
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor.
Save on Samsung's 8K TV that gives you a movie theater experience from the comfort of your living room. In addition to the detailed visual quality, this TV gives you a 3D sound experience. Meaning, sound effects from your movie or video game travel throughout the room just like they do on screen.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
Best Samsung Laptop and Tablet Deals
Samsung's holiday sale includes the newest Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which has an ultra-dynamic multi-window display that puts everything you need on one screen.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will let you create a desktop experience right from your tablet. If you're looking for more productivity from your daily tasks, this tablet lets you connect a keyboard to create and edit documents. Get up to $400 off on Tab S8 Ultra and up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit.
A large display brings your content to life both indoors or outdoors, making the Galaxy Tab S7 FE great for study time or for a quick entertainment break.
With stunning visuals and Samsung's most powerful processor available, the Galaxy Book2 Pro has super-quick response times, jaw-dropping graphics, and extraordinary multitasking capabilities.
Best Samsung Smartphone Deals
For those who want a phone and tablet in one device, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a bright display and excellent multitasking features. All three phones in the latest Galaxy S22 lineup are also on sale with even bigger deals when traded in for an eligible device.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. You'll get the most savings by trading in your current phone, but even without a trade-in phone, you will get $150 instant Samsung Credit and up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit.
The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. Get $50 instant Samsung Credit to complete your Galaxy family and up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit.
The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light.
The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use.
The Galaxy S22's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is crafted specifically for high outdoor visibility, keeping your view clear in bright daylight.
Best Samsung Robot Vacuum Deals
Get spotless floors with this highly rated robot vacuum from Samsung. Jet Bot cleans hard floors and carpets thoroughly by identifying the type of surface and amount of dust and then automatically adjusts suction power to clean with power control technology.
For a limited time, get $200 off Samsung's robot vacuum that cleans your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. The vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system.
Enjoy spotless floors with this AI-powered Samsung Jet Bot Vacuum Cleaner. You won't even have to get your hands dirty with the no-touch bin-emptying system.
Best Samsung Appliance Deals
From washer and dryer sets to dishwashers and refrigerators, Samsung makes some of the best quality home appliances. Now's your chance to finish that home improvement project without breaking the bank.
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options, easy-to-use controls and a fresh selection of premium colors. The clean, flat-panel design fits your home's style while MultiControl lets you control your dryer right from your washer, making it easy to reach when stacked on top.
Save $1,345 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes.
Using little to no oil, you can quickly air fry your favorite foods right in your oven. The new Smart Dial simplifies oven settings in a single dial and intuitively learns based on your cooking preferences.
Samsung's Flat Panel door design with easy-to-open recessed handles blends into your kitchen to give you a modern look. The FlexZone Drawer is customizable with 5 different temperature settings, so you can store everything from fruit and vegetables to your favorite meat & seafood.
Save $1,100 on a 4-Door French door refrigerator with customizable and changeable door panels available in a variety of colors and finishes. Samsung’s Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, and see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.
