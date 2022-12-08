Need to upgrade your TV for football season and holiday movie marathons? With the arrival of the holiday shopping season, the huge Discover Samsung Event just rolled out incredible Cyber Week-worthy deals that include top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs. The Discover Samsung winter sale includes Galaxy phones, tablets, and earbuds, but the biggest savings are on Samsung's impressive line of smart 8K TVs.

Samsung revamped its TV portfolio this year with the release of an updated 2022 Neo QLED 8K Smart TV — which features a Neural Quantum Processor 8K for more optimal viewing and contrast-enhancing tech for added clarity. Now, with Samsung's current TV sale offerings, you can experience Samsung's best picture yet and save up to $1,500 on the newest 8K smart TV.

The new 8K TV models also introduce the use of Wireless Dolby Atmos for sharper audio quality, plus a number of other smarter features which aim to make Samsung TVs the "central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more," according to Samsung.

You can also save up to $1,800 on another powerful 8K TV. The Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV features crisp, out-of-this-world colors and vividly realistic 3D sound. Experience depth and dimension on your screen just like you do in real life with the 2022 TV's Real Depth Enhancer. Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for intense contrast. This Discover Samsung TV deal is available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes — with savings to match.

Watch your favorite shows and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in out-of-this-world detail on the newest Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV's expansive Infinity Screen. Made even more brilliant by Samsung's own Mini LEDs, the TV screen has a near-invisible bezel and an Attachable Slim One Connect that keeps your cables out of sight.

Ahead, save up to $4,000 with the best Discover Samsung 2022 deals on newly upgraded Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs — perfect for maximal viewing pleasure in any home. Plus, check out even more television discounts on the Samsung Frame TV and other 4K TVs.

Best Discover Samsung 8K TV Deals

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 50% On Galaxy Smartphones at The Discover Samsung Sale

20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop for Holiday Savings

Discover Samsung Sale: Save Big On TVs, Galaxy Phones, and Appliances

Save $400 On A Stunning Samsung Frame TV With These Holiday Deals

The Best 4K TV Deals: Save Up to $1,500 On Samsung and LG TVs

Samsung's Odyssey Ark Is $1,000 Off for A Leveled-Up Gaming Experience

The Best Holiday Washer and Dryer Deals: Save Up to $1,700 at Samsung

The Best Tech Gifts of 2022: Our Gadget Guide for The Holiday Season

Save $200 on Oprah's Favorite Portable Projector for The Holidays