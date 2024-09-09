The 2024 NFL season is in full swing as the Kansas City Chiefs make a run for Super Bowl LIX to secure a three-peat championship. 32 teams are set to play 17 games over 18 weeks. In addition to the new rules, new players, and new highlights from now until February 9, keeping up with all the viewing options can get tricky.

Sling TV is one of the many live TV streaming services that let you watch your favorite shows and sports without cable, satellite or an antenna. This year, the budget-friendly alternative to a cable TV subscription is your best NFL-watching option for the season.

Just in time for the return of Monday Night Football tonight, Sling TV is offering new subscribers 50% off their first month of any tier of the streaming service. With Week 1 already coming to a close, now is the time to come up with a game plan for watching football all season long. Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to stream network-aired NFL games and more major sporting events happening this fall.

Get 50% off Sling TV

Sling TV is the best of the budget streaming services. It is accessible on just about any streaming-enabled device, including smartphones, Roku devices, smart TVs and tablets. If you're not familiar with Sling, they've got two basic packages: the sports-focused Orange package, and the news-focused Blue package, which you can also bundle together.

The Sling Blue package carries NFL Network and local channels — ABC, Fox, and NBC — in most areas, to catch network-aired NFL games all season long, including the 2025 Super Bowl. Learn more about each of Sling TV's offerings below.

Sling TV Services

Sling Orange

The lowest cost tier, Sling Orange, offers access to 31 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, the Disney Channel, Food Network, CNN, and HGTV. Sling Orange costs $40 per month, but with the Sling TV deal, you'll get your first month for only $20.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue includes 42 channels like ABC, NBC, Fox and NFL Network where you can watch most NFL games this season. Sling Blue costs $22.50 for your first month and then $45 per month after.

Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue is the best of both worlds and includes all the channels available in the Sling Orange and Sling Blue tiers. It costs $60 per month, or just $30 for the first month.

If you are not home to watch your favorite team play or new shows, you can record and save live TV episodes with Sling's cloud DVR or tune into them on the go with the Sling mobile app. There's no set expiration of this first-month offer, so we recommend taking advantage of the Sling TV deal while you still can.

Sling TV Deal Sling TV Sling TV Deal Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV to watch the 2024 NFL season for the best price. $60 $30 For Your First Month Sign Up Now

On top of the live channels, you'll have access to tons of on-demand content — both TV shows and movies — and of course you can also add on premium channels. Sling TV's extras range from an entertainment package including MTV and CMT to a sports package including NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network. To watch uninterrupted football, you can add the Sports Extra for access to NFL Redzone, Tennis Channel, SEC and ESPNU for $11 per month.

Sling TV is also ideal for watching college football without cable.

2024 Monday Night Football Schedule

Monday, September 9

New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Monday, September 16

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, September 23

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

Monday, September 30

Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

Monday, October 7

New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, October 14

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, October 21

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals at 9:00 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Monday, October 28

New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Monday, November 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, November 11

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, November 18

Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, November 25

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, December 2

Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, December 9

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

Monday, December 16

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:00 p.m. ET (ABC)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, December 23

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, December 30

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL preseason and NFL regular season.

September 5: First Week of Regular Season Games

September 5-6 and September 8-9: Kickoff Weekend

September 6: NFL International Game at Corinthians Arena in Brazil (Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

