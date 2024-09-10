The race to the White House is underway.

The first Presidential Debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump will take place on Tuesday, September 10 at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, PA. The much-anticipated debate will be hosted by ABC News. It will be the first time these candidates have gone face-to-face about the issues.

It's sure to be worth the watch. If you want to catch the Harris vs. Trump debate tonight, there are a few ways to go about it. There are plenty of options to watch the debate for free, or by signing up for a paid streaming service.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know to watch the Kamala Harris and Donald Trump presidential debate live.

When is the Harris and Trump Presidential Debate?

The first debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will air live on September 10, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The debate is expected to run for 90 minutes.

What time does the Trump and Harris Debate start?

The Presidential Debate begins at 9:00 p.m. ET and will stream live on ABC.

How to watch the Presidential Debate via a paid streaming service

There are a few ways to watch the presidential debate. If you don't have cable, you can watch the presidential debate on Sling TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch the debate. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. That package will get you access to NBC, FOX, ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network and so much more.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the games if you're not home to watch them live.

FuboTV is a sports-centric live streaming service. With access to ABC, you’ll be able to watch the presidential debate. This same subscription will also get you access to NBC, FOX, CBS, ESPN and more. Right now, Fubo is offering $30 off your first month of streaming. You can get FuboTV Pro for as low as $49.99 to watch the debate tonight.

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ along with dozens of live TV channels. With ABC included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch tonight’s game live. Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

How to watch the Presidential Debate for free

The debate is definitely available to watch live for free. The debate will air live across ABC, NBC and other news network sites (and their corresponding apps), as well as free streaming platforms like Pluto TV and Tubi.

Register to vote

Once you see Harris and Trump go back and forth on the most significant issues America is facing today, make sure you're ready to make your voice heard at the polls this November. You can register by mail, in person at your local election office or online at vote.gov.

Already registered? Check vote.gov to make sure your information is up to date.

Remember to vote on Election Day, November 5, 2024.