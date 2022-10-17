Save Up to 40% on Samsung's Top-Rated Home Appliances During The 'Black Friday in October' Sale
Black Friday came early to Samsung this year. During the Black Friday in October sale, Samsung is offering huge deals on home appliances and vacuums. Black Friday, which falls on November 25 in 2022, is traditionally the best time to purchase big-ticket items like major appliances. There's no need to wait though with Samsung's deals on Bespoke appliances and signature smart appliance series. From refrigerators and dishwashers to washer and dryers, you can save up to 40% on kitchen and laundry room upgrades.
Whether your home appliances need an update after years of usage or your laundry room has seen better days, Samsung's early Black Friday deals are hard to beat. Get your home ready for the holidays with up to $1,200 off Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerators, 49% off the Jet 60 Fit Cordless Stick vacuum, and up to $400 of Samsung dishwashers. Home essentials are marked down to their lowest prices of the year for a limited time.
Below, we've gathered the best vacuum and appliance deals this year's Samsung Black Friday in October sale has to offer. These early deals are only the beginning of Samsung's Black Friday 2022 plans, so make sure to check back here for ET's rundown of everything worth shopping — TVs, smartphones, tablets and much more.
Best Early Black Friday Deals on Samsung Appliances
No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.
Rapidly go to high heat for quickly boiling water and searing meat with 5 powerful burners. The cast iron edge-to-edge grates allow you to easily slide your pots and pans across more usable cooktop space.
Samsung's new smart Front Control Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, making it easy to create delicious meals for your family.
Bring a virtually silent dishwasher to your kitchen with $200 off this stainless steel dishwasher that cleans like a dream. At the end of the cycle, the door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance.
Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using Samsung's StormWash+ system. With dual wash arms and a rotating spray jet it delivers intense cleaning performance and cleans at every angle.
This 24 cu. foot Bespoke refrigerator is the perfect addition to your kitchen — you can customize the door colors to match your home, choose between two kinds of ice, and get access to two different kinds of fresh, filtered water. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App.
Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.
This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker. And it's an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year. Plus, this fridge can earn you a $125 energy rebate in some states.
Best Early Black Friday Deals on Samsung Washers and Dryers
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.
This smart dial front load washer earned itself the 2021 Best Smart Washing Machine by Good Housekeeping, so you know its smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity are top of the line. This model also comes equipped with CleanGuard antimicrobial technology, which helps prevent mildew, mold and unwanted smells from building up in the drum of your Samsung washer.
The AI technology on this front load washer actively recommends your wash cycle setting for each load, so you don't have to worry about if your dirty clothes are getting thoroughly cleaned. This model is available in either brushed black or ivory white.
The Steam Santize+ option on this dryer keeps your extra sweaty and dirty clothes clean and smelling fresh — which is a huge relief as it's starting to warm up outside. Like its washing machine counterpart, this dryer is also available in the colors ivory white or brushed black.
Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
With Wi-Fi connectivity, the Samsung SmartThings App enables cycle alerts and scheduling feature, even while you're remote.
The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time.
Best Early Black Friday Deals on Samsung Vacuums
Easily clean any surface with Samsung's Jet Cordless Stick Vacuums. The high-capacity dust bin collects more dirt, dust and debris so you don’t have to empty it as often.
Different power settings allow you to handle anything from cleaning up pet hair to cleaning any standard surface including hardwood, tile or carpet. Vacuum for up to 60 minutes without needing to recharge.
The 6-pound, lightweight design makes cleaning easy. With a 180-degree swivel head, the vacuum changes direction effortlessly to vacuum stairs, under sofas and all the hard-to-reach places.
