The holidays are fast approaching, and you may be on a last-minute hunt for the best deals on stocking stuffers and popular tech gifts. While Cyber Monday is over, Samsung is continuing to offer incredible end-of-year deals during their Discover Samsung sales event. If your smartphone could use an upgrade, Samsung's sale is the place to shop until December 15.

Samsung is offering deals across its website, including notable savings on Galaxy phones. There are currently massive price cuts on all Galaxy S22 smartphones, the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Plus, the Discover Samsung winter deals are even bigger when you trade in an eligible device.

Shop Galaxy Phone Deals

The three phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup are some of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. Now, you can instantly get up to $550 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 with a device you're looking to trade in. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is up to 50% off and comes with a free memory upgrade.

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. Get a free memory upgrade to enjoy 256GB for the price of 128GB.Plus, get up to $500 trade-in credit. $850 $400 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. $1,000 $500 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light—and now you can get a free memory upgrade and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,200 $600 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Until December 15, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is up to $600 off and the Galaxy Z Fold4 comes with $150 instant Samsung Credit that can be used towards another Samsung purchase like mobile accessories and chargers. For those who want a phone and tablet in one gadget, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a bright display and excellent multitasking features. With S Pen support, plus an under-display camera to make for a more immersive display, the durable 7.6-inch screen really is like using a mini tablet.

Galaxy Z Flip4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. Get a free memory upgrade and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,060 $400 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. You'll get the most savings by trading in your current phone, but even without a trade-in phone, you will get a free memory upgrade and $150 instant Samsung Credit. $1,920 $900 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Samsung's current smartphone deals also include $100 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. This offer is available on both storage capacities and all color options, including Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was released on January 7, 2022 as a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S21 while keeping the same powerful Snapdragon 888 processor.

Ahead, find more of the best Discover Samsung deals on Samsung Galaxy phones for a new smartphone that fits right into your budget.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G For a limited time, get $175 off the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and up to $165 trade-in credit. A full-sized smartphone that folds to fit small-sized pockets. Take photos more easily than you ever could before with Flex mode. With a steady hand built in, all you have to do is adjust the angle and step back for hands-free selfies. $900 $735 WITH TRADE-IN Shop Now

For more Samsung savings, check out our guide to best deals on The Frame TV, kitchen appliances, top-rated washers and dryers, and visually stunning 8K TVs.

RELATED CONTENT:

20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop for Holiday Savings

Discover Samsung Sale: Save Big On TVs, Galaxy Phones, and Appliances

Save $400 On A Stunning Samsung Frame TV With These Holiday Deals

The Best 4K TV Deals: Save Up to $1,500 On Samsung and LG TVs

Samsung's Odyssey Ark Is $1,000 Off for A Leveled-Up Gaming Experience

The Best Holiday Washer and Dryer Deals: Save Up to $1,700 at Samsung

The Best Tech Gifts of 2022: Our Gadget Guide for The Holiday Season

The Best Gifts Under $50 to Give This Holiday Season

The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022