The time to tune in is now. Amazon has kicked off one of the year's biggest sale events, Amazon Prime Day 2023.

If you're looking to upgrade your living room setup with a brand new TV, there are huge Prime Day deals on 4K TVs from trusted brands like Samsung, Sony, LG and of course Amazon's very own Fire TVs. The TV deals at Amazon are numerous but don't delay — with discounts of up to 30% off, the best products are selling out quickly.

Whether you want a better TV for watching Wimbledon or are upgrading your at-home movie theatre experience ahead of this summer's biggest blockbusters, the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals offer unbeatable prices on top-rated screens with vibrant picture and realistic sound.

Shop Amazon TV Deals

Prime Day is one of the best times to buy a TV outside of Black Friday. To shop the best deals, it pays to be an Amazon Prime member. In honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

TV deals aren't the only great discounts to be found during Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we've found incredible deals on bedding, kitchen appliances, beauty, skincare and makeup, the latest tech, gaming consoles, plus accessories, clothing, handbags and more.

Amazon's top Prime Day TV sales include the art-inspired Frame TV and intensely cinematic LG C3 OLED TV. Watch the latest movies and TV shows in HDR as they leap off the screen with unimaginable detail and color. Don't wait: These amazing TV deals are selling fast. We've sorted through all the discounts on Amazon and found the best Prime Day TV deals to shop today.

Best Prime Day Deals on Samsung TVs

Best Prime Day Deals on Sony TVs

Best Prime Day Deals on LG TVs

LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV Amazon LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space. $1,900 $1,387 Shop Now

LG 55" C2 Series 4K Smart TV Amazon LG 55" C2 Series 4K Smart TV The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. Snag this early Amazon Prime Day sale now. $1,500 $1,096 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Amazon Fire TV Deals

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

