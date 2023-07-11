Shop

The Best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV Deals: Save on Samsung, Sony, LG and More

By ETonline Staff
The time to tune in is now. Amazon has kicked off one of the year's biggest sale events, Amazon Prime Day 2023.

If you're looking to upgrade your living room setup with a brand new TV, there are huge Prime Day deals on 4K TVs from trusted brands like Samsung, Sony, LG and of course Amazon's very own Fire TVs. The TV deals at Amazon are numerous but don't delay — with discounts of up to 30% off, the best products are selling out quickly. 

Whether you want a better TV for watching Wimbledon or are upgrading your at-home movie theatre experience ahead of this summer's biggest blockbusters, the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals offer unbeatable prices on top-rated screens with vibrant picture and realistic sound. 

Shop Amazon TV Deals

Prime Day is one of the best times to buy a TV outside of Black Friday. To shop the best deals, it pays to be an Amazon Prime member. In honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023. 

TV deals aren't the only great discounts to be found during Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we've found incredible deals on bedding, kitchen appliances, beauty, skincare and makeup, the latest tech, gaming consoles, plus accessories, clothinghandbags and more.

Amazon's top Prime Day TV sales include the art-inspired Frame TV and intensely cinematic LG C3 OLED TV. Watch the latest movies and TV shows in HDR as they leap off the screen with unimaginable detail and color. Don't wait: These amazing TV deals are selling fast. We've sorted through all the discounts on Amazon and found the best Prime Day TV deals to shop today.

Best Prime Day Deals on Samsung TVs

Samsung 55" TU-8300 Series Curved UHD Smart TV
Samsung 55" Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 55" TU-8300 Series Curved UHD Smart TV

The Samsung Class Curved UHD Smart TV features a sleek curved design to provide an immersive viewing experience, and it's $100 off the list price.

$600$498
Samsung 55" The Frame TV
55" Samsung The Frame TV
Amazon
Samsung 55" The Frame TV

Get early savings on the Frame TV and enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV. 

$1,298$1,086
Samsung 50" Class QLED Q60A Series
Samsung 50-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series
Amazon
Samsung 50" Class QLED Q60A Series

Experience television like no other with this Samsung QLED Series that features a slim design and uses a learning-based AI.

$998$738
Samsung 86-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD LED
SAMSUNG 86-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD LED
Amazon
Samsung 86-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD LED

Elevate your movie experience with this 86-inch crystal clear display by Samsung. 

$1,698$1,198

Best Prime Day Deals on Sony TVs

Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

This 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail. 

$1,300$898
Sony 65" X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 65" X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
Sony 65" X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.

$900$798
Sony OLED 77" BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony OLED 77" BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
Sony OLED 77" BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

For gamers, this Sony TV's input lag is as low as 8.5ms and the BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 include Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch for high-performance gaming, one of the best early deals.

$3,200$2,849

Best Prime Day Deals on LG TVs

LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV
LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV
Amazon
LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.

$1,900$1,387
LG 55" C2 Series 4K Smart TV
LG 65" C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Amazon
LG 55" C2 Series 4K Smart TV

The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. Snag this early Amazon Prime Day sale now.

$1,500$1,096
LG 50-Inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
LG 50-Inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV, AI-Powered 4K
Amazon
LG 50-Inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV

Experience extra savings with 90 days of Amazon Music free with purchase on this early Prime Day deal.

$460$327
LG OLED A1 Series 55" 4K Smart TV
48" LG OLED A1 4K smart TV
Amazon
LG OLED A1 Series 55" 4K Smart TV

Save $500 on the 55-inch version of the LG OLED A1 smart TV. LG's OLED A1 boasts 4K resolution, the brand's Game Optimizer feature and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with built-in apps for popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. It sports three HDMI ports and is wall-mountable. 

$1,300$799
LG B2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV
LG B2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV
Amazon
LG B2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV

Experience amazing 4K viewing with this LG B2 OLED TV, $100 off the list price. Stay fully immersed with this early Prime Day deal, as it has an incredible 120Hz refresh rate and feel the fast movement in sports, video games, and movies for an unrivaled visual experience. 

$1,097$897

Best Prime Day Amazon Fire TV Deals

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K

Save an incredible 75% on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. With 4K entertainment, the movie scenes will be jumping off the screens.

$400$100
40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
Amazon
40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series

With new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with streaming service subscriptions. 

$250$190
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni QLED Series 4K TV
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni QLED Series 4K TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni QLED Series 4K TV

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision features Hands-free TV with Alexa. Not to mention its built-in microphones to help you turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote and stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes.

$1,100$880
Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 32-inch
Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 32-inch

Get 35% off this Amazon Fire TV with an Amazon Prime membership. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.

$200$130

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

