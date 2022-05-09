How to Watch 'Candy'

It's open season for true-crime lovers. If you loved Hulu's Under the Banner of Heaven and The Girl From Plainville, the streamer has another chilling miniseries to get your adrenaline pumping.

The series, set in 1980s suburban Texas, follows the life of Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel), the housewife who appears to have it all — a loving husband, two well-behaved kids, a beautiful house in the suburbs and a thriving community of friends. But when her neighbor, Betty (Melanie Lynskey), is found ax-murdered, a shocking reality is revealed: that Candy isn't as sweet as she seems. Watch the growing disparity between what a perfect life looks like versus the gruesome reality in this ripped-from-the-headlines tale of affairs, violence and duplicity.

The six-episode drama, which is brought to you by the same Emmy-winning team who created the skin-crawling thriller, The Act, is the latest in a boom of true-crime based mini-series on Hulu, and star Jessica Biel also executive produces.

Keep scrolling to find out all the details of how you can tune in to watch.

When can I watch Candy? Candy will premiere Monday, May 9 with the rest of the series airing in subsequent weeks.

How can I stream Candy? The miniseries is only available to stream on Hulu. Subscribe now for only $7/month.

