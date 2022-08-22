If you're still crushed over the series finale of Game of Thrones three years later, don't despair. House of the Dragon, the highly anticipated prequel series that takes place 200 years before GoT, premiered on Sunday, August 21. Get your fix of even more Targaryen drama with House of the Dragon, based on George R. R. Martin's Fire and Blood, now streaming on on HBO Max.

Watch Now

The new prequel series revolves around GoT fan favorite Daenerys' ancestors, the Targaryen family. Conflict arises when King Viserys must choose his successor to rule the kingdom. His first-born child, Princess Rhaenyra, is a natural choice except for one glaring problem: women are not allowed to inherit the Iron Throne. Forced to choose between more bloodshed and allowing a woman to rule, Westeros launches into civil war that nearly tears House Targaryen apart.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.

When does House of the Dragon premiere?

Sunday, August 21 at 9 p.m. ET. The remaining nine episodes will be released weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. The season one finale is expected to air on October 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

How many episodes are in House of the Dragon season one?

Just like the first six seasons of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon season one will have a total of 10 episodes.

Are any Game of Thrones cast members in the new series?

House of the Dragon features an entirely new cast. The Targaryen clan is ruled by King Viserys, played by Paddy Considine. Emma D'Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's first-born daughter, while Matt Smith plays her uncle and competition for the throne, Prince Daemon Targaryen. You can read more details on the cast and crew here.

Where can I watch House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon is streaming exclusively on HBO Max. Don't have an HBO Max subscription yet? Now is the time to get one so you don't miss out on any fantastical dragon-fueled adventures.

Plans start at just $9.99 a month or $14.99 a month for ad-free watching, giving you access to a myriad of other hit shows and movies alongside the upcoming House of the Dragon series. You can save even more with a yearly plan: right now, you can take 30% off the retail price for a one-year subscription. That means a whole year of HBO Max is just $69.99, or $104.99 for ad-free streaming—saving you over 40% when compared to 12 months of a monthly plan.

Not only will you be able to stream the new House of the Dragon series when it premieres on August 21, but you can go back and rewatch all eight seasons of Game of Thrones to refresh your memory. With an HBOMax subscription, you can also watch plenty of Emmy-nominated series, including Euphoria, Succession, and The White Lotus, as well as nostalgic favorites such as Sex and the City, Friends, The Nanny, and so much more.

Don't miss out on this limited-time deal to sign up for a discounted HBO Max yearly subscription. Learn more at HBOMax.com before the promotion ends on October 30.

