The White Lotus is returning -- as are some familiar faces!
HBO Max dropped the teaser trailer promoting their upcoming slate of new shows, which featured the first footage of the forthcoming second season of the hit dark dramedy. Although brief, the teaser does give fans a quick look at the next installment of the story, set in Sicily.
Jennifer Coolidge is set to reprise her character, Tanya McQuoid, which fans were already knew was the plan when the casting news was announced earlier this year.
However, it appears that Jon Gries -- who played Greg, a White Lotus guest that falls in love with Tanya in season 1 -- will also be returning, as evidenced by a scene of Greg and Tanya riding on a motorcycle through the Sicilian countryside.
The show was originally conceived of as a limited series that would follow the lives of the guests and staff members at a Hawaiian resort known as The White Lotus.
However, after the show's massive commercial and critical success, it was picked up as an anthology series, in which each season would take place at a different White Lotus resort across the globe.
Many new stars are set to join Coolidge and Gries for the new season, including F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli and Theo James.
No release date for The White Lotus: Sicily has yet been announced.
