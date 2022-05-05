'House of the Dragon': Watch the First Teaser for the 'GoT' Spinoff
Sundays will once again be dominated by Game of Thrones. After HBO announced that House of the Dragon will debut Sunday, Aug. 21, the network released the first official teaser for the franchise’s prequel series.
The ten-episode drama is based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel, Fire & Blood, which details the history of House Targaryen, and is set 200 years before the events of the original series. And the footage gives audience a preview of just how epic this new saga will be.
“It’s obviously a different show set, you know, a few hundred years before Game of Thrones,” Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, recently told ET. “And we sort of look in really on one family’s trials and tribulations, the Targaryens. And they’re a pretty crazy family, I have to say.”
In addition to Smith, the sprawling ensemble includes Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron, and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon.
Other cast members are Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, and Gavin Spokes.
Co-created by Martin, the series will be led by co-showrunners Ryan Condal (who is also co-creator) and Miguel Sapochnik, executive producers Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmid, EP/writer Sara Hess, directors Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel, as well as director/co-EP Greg Yaitanes.
