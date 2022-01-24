Fran Drescher Celebrates 'The Nanny's HBO Max Success With TV Mom Renée Taylor
Fran Drescher is reuniting with her TV mom, Renée Taylor.
Drescher took to Instagram Monday with Taylor, who played her character's mother, Sylvia Fine, on The Nanny, to celebrate the success of the '90s sitcom on HBO Max.
"Everyone's loving The Nanny on HBO Max," Drescher said of the show, which hit the streamer in April 2021. "It's streaming with no commercials, completely original cut!"
"No commercials?" Taylor questioned. "Ma, you press pause to get your snack!" Drescher explained.
"Oh!" Taylor quipped before eating a handful of grapes. "I was worried."
"Now better than ever!" Drescher captioned the cute clip.
Co-created by Drescher and her ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson, The Nanny ran for six seasons on CBS between 1993 and 1999. The sitcom followed Fran Fine, played by Drescher, who took a job as a nanny for a wealthy playwright after her boyfriend, who was also her boss, dumped and fired her.
ET spoke to Drescher in April 2020 about reconnecting with her former The Nanny co-stars over Zoom, during what she called a "Pandemic Table Read."
"This is something that's like, a really sweet gift to all of the fans around the world," Drescher shared. "And so, you know, nobody is getting paid or anything. It's just from our living rooms to yours."
For the special gathering, the cast came together to stage a table reading of the show's pilot episode -- which first aired in November 1993 -- and included the entire original cast, including Drescher, Taylor, Charles Shaughnessy, Lauren Lane, Daniel David, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima and Rachel Chagall.
They were also joined by musician Ann Hampton Callaway, who performed the show's instantly recognizable theme song from her piano at her home, as well Jacobson.
"Being with all of us together, it was just so... It just felt so right," Drescher shared of the experience.
As far as a reboot, Drescher told ET in 2019 that her and Jacobson were "talking about it."
"We're talking about it. Peter and I are talking about it," she said at the time. "We're working on a very big project. It's going to be very exciting for the fans, but I'm not at liberty to announce it yet. But it's gonna be big."
All six seasons of The Nanny are available to stream on HBO Max.
