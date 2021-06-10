Fran Drescher Rewears Her Iconic Vest From 'The Nanny' 28 Years Later
Charles Shaughnessy Reflects on ‘The Nanny’ Success Decades Late…
On Set of ‘Snake Eyes’ With Henry Golding: Inside His Training f…
On Set of ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ With Salma Hayek and R…
‘Thelma & Louise’ Turns 30: Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis Refle…
Uzo Aduba Reflects on the Loss of Her Mom (Exclusive)
Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis on ‘Thelma & Louise’s Feminist Im…
Chris Rock Praises ‘Saw’ Franchise and Says ‘Spiral’ Reflects Po…
Gabby Barrett on Motherhood, Breakout Year and Taking Her Baby o…
Jason Aldean on Returning to the Stage for ‘Live at the Bonnaroo…
‘Blue Bloods': Bridget Moynahan on the ‘Super Intense’ Season 11…
On Set of ‘The Neighborhood’ to Celebrate Their Season 3 Finale …
‘The Masked Singer’: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg on His S…
'Loki’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw on Portraying ‘Fresh Area’ of the Marvel…
Nick Jonas on His Injury and Hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Aw…
Lana Condor on If She Would Be in The Possible 'To All The Boys'…
‘Prodigal Son’ Star Bellamy Young on Saying Goodbye to the Crime…
Ben Platt Reacts to People's Thoughts on the 'Dear Evan Hansen' …
‘Lucifer’ 5B: D.B. Woodside on ‘Emotional’ Season and Amenadiel …
‘Lucifer’ 5B: Tom Ellis and Lauren German on Deckerstar and the …
Brandi Carlile on Elton John Tribute and Feeling 'Banged Up' Fro…
She's got style, she's got flair! It's been 28 years since The Nanny premiered, but star Fran Drescher is still honoring her character's iconic fashion sense.
The 63-year-old actress, who portrayed Fran Fine on the series from 1993 to 1999, decided to pull one memorable piece from the vault.
"Did a shoot for @hbomax and @cancerschmancer 4 #thenanny and the Fran Jam Music Festival 6/20 at 6pm PT and 9pm ET so get ready to see a Gr8 show on Father’s Day eve 💋🌈☮️🥂🎼🎹🎤🎸" Drescher captioned the pic.
In the photo, she's wearing the same multi-colored striped Moschino vest that she wore several times in the first season of the show, 28 years ago!
Fans quickly recognized the signature item in the comments section.
"Yessss iconic vest! 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 STAN," one fan wrote.
"Is this THE vest??? 😍😍😍," another added.
In April 2020, Drescher and the rest of The Nanny cast reunited for a virtual table read. Here's what she told ET about the special event.
RELATED CONTENT:
Charles Shaughnessy on Fran Drescher's Genius Idea to Reboot 'Nanny'
Fran Drescher on Reuniting 'The Nanny' Cast for Special Internet Table Read (Exclusive)
Fran Drescher Is Adapting 'The Nanny' Into a Broadway Musical