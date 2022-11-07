We're in the middle of a Rihanna renaissance, and we couldn't be more more excited for the singer, businesswoman, and mother's return to the public eye. Shortly after releasing her first new song in six years for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Rihanna is bringing back her Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show for the fourth year in a row.

Streaming exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on November 9, Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 is back and bolder than ever with musical performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, and Maxwell, plus special appearances from Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls, Precious Lee, Taraji P. Henson, and many more. As always, the latest lingerie styles will be available to shop at Savage X Fenty, as well as in the Amazon Fashion Store.

Watch on November 9

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Rihanna's star-studded Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 fashion show online.

When can I watch the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show?

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 premieres worldwide in more than 240 countries on Wednesday, November 9.

Where can I watch Savage X Fenty Vol. 4?

The fourth installation of Rihanna’s fashion show will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

An Amazon Prime membership is required to watch the show. Prime costs $9 monthly for Video-only access, while the full service is $15 per month or $139 annually. Eligible students can get a Prime membership for $7.49 monthly or $69 per year.

Sign Up for Prime Video

Who is performing in Savage X Fenty Vol. 4?

The star-studded fashion show features the musical talents of Anitta, Burna Boy, and Maxwell, as well as special appearances from Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Bretman Rock, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko, and many more.

How can I shop the looks from Savage X Fenty Vol. 4?

You can get your hands on the latest styles shown in the Savage X Fenty show by shopping the Savage X Fenty site, or the Amazon Fashion Store. As always, Savage X Fenty offers a wide range of sizes to fit and flatter every body. Bra sizes range from 30–46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), while underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear range from sizes XS–4X/XS–XXXXL.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna Sparks Backlash After Casting Johnny Depp in Savage X Fenty Show

What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022

Johnny Depp to Appear During Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Special

Best Looks From the Savage X Fenty Runway and Red Carpet

Sheryl Lee Ralph on Getting Featured in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show

Sheryl Lee Ralph on Getting Call to Star in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show (Exclusive)

What to Expect From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 TV Event

Savage x Fenty Drops Cozy New Loungewear Collection for Fall