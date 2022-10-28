Sheryl Lee Ralph Details Rihanna Calling Her to Star in Savage x Fenty Fashion Show (Exclusive)
Sheryl Lee Ralph is going from the classroom to the runway! The Abbott Elementary star was recently revealed to be one of the stars featured in Rihanna's highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show. The show will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9.
ET spoke with the Emmy winner at the 2022 Women in Film Honors gala, where she recalled getting the call from the Savage X Fenty creator.
"You get a phone call and an invitation asking, 'Will you be savage on the runway?' And I was like, 'Uh yeah, yes,'" Ralph told ET's Deidre Behar.
"She has the most incredible team, they're very knowledgeable. You know, I always say that the vibe starts from the very top so they really work very hard to be accommodating and just into you," the Abbott Elementary actress shared of her experience on set with Rihanna. "They made sure my lingerie was just nip tucked in all the right and perfect places and I was like magic."
Ralph also recalled meeting show performer Burna Boy and his mother, sharing that the musician is "such a nice young man."
Being cast for the upcoming fashion show is the latest event in a series of awards and acknowledgments during this "Season of Sheryl." The 65-year-old was recently recognized with the Honorary Order of Jamaica for her "sterling contribution as an actress, cultural ambassador of Jamaica and for contribution to the international film industry."
The honor came a little over a month after her momentous Emmy win, in which she became the second Black actress to win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her beloved role as Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary.
And, soon after that, the star attended the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS at West Hollywood Park, where she was honored with the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award. Ralph accepted the award for her 30 years of activist work in fighting the AIDS epidemic through her DIVA Foundation, which mounted the longest-running annual HIV/AIDS and health awareness benefit concerts in the United States.
"I have to tell you, this is like icing on the cake and it was a beautiful, delicious cake to begin with," Ralph said when asked how the last few months stack up in her decades-long career. "Right about now, I am just so thankful to God for having kept me relevant all these years to be in people's hearts and minds, and to be able to continue to do what I truly love with people that are some kinds of wonderful. The best is yet to come."
