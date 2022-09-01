This month, Hulu is saying goodbye to old favorites and saying hello to new TV series and movies. September is full of premieres you won't want to miss, including new seasons of The Kardashians and The Handmaid's Tale. If you're searching for what to start streaming next, it's time to check out Hulu.

The Kardashian family returns for Season 2 of their Hulu-exclusive reality series, The Handmaid's Tale is finally back after a brutal Season 4 ending, and Hulu has a new whodunnit mystery series with a not-so-new name dropping this month.

Want more inspiration for what to watch this weekend? Keep reading to check out our top picks of what’s coming to Hulu this month. Plus, find out which titles are leaving so you can catch them before they’re gone. For even more must-watch streaming, be sure to check out ET's guides on everything new coming to Prime Video, Disney+, and our recommendations for what to watch this week! Let the binge begin.

Wedding Season (September 8)

Nope, not the Netflix movie that dropped last month.

When Stefan objects in the middle of Katie's wedding, he expects a whirlwind romance to follow. Instead, eight people wind up dead, and Stefan finds himself in the center of a murder investigation. Hulu's genre-bending whodunnit series premieres September 8.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 (September 14)

In Gilead, a theocracy consisting of much of the former United States, patriarchy rules and women are barred from owning property, making their own decisions or even reading. Elisabeth Moss stars as one of the few fertile individuals left in a totalitarian society obsessed with producing children in this adaptation of the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood.

Following a brutal cliffhanger, Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale premieres September 14 with two new episodes. You can catch up on the first four seasons now on Hulu.

The Kardashians (September 22)

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie are back. The newest season of The Kardashians will cover Kourtney and Travis' wedding, Kim's Variety interview controversy, new additions to the family and much more. The Kardashians Season 2 premieres September 22.

Here's everything coming to Hulu in September 2022:

September 1

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 2 (FYI)

Alone: An Inside Look: Complete Season 1 (History)

America's Book Of Secrets: Complete Seasons 1 & 3 (History)

American Pickers: Complete Seasons 2 - 4 (History)

American Ripper: Complete Season 1 (History)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 15 (History)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 16 (History)

Ancient Impossible: Complete Season 1 (History)

Ax Men: Complete Seasons 1, 8 & 9 (History)

Behind Bars: Rookie Year: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Beyond the Headlines: Catching the Craigslist Killer: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine's Wife: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: The Carlina White Story: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond The Headlines: The Kamiyah Mobley Story with Robin Roberts: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond the Headlines: The Tiffany Rubin Story: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Beyond The Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Biography: KISStory: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Blood-C: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Bloods: Season 2B (Sky)

Born This Way: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal: Complete Season 1 (Crime & Investigation)

The Cars That Built the World: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Cars that Made America: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Catering Wars: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

City Confidential: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Counting Cars: Complete Season 2 (History)

Court Cam: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Court Cam: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Court Cam: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Crime 360: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Cultureshock: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Dance Moms: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Dance Moms Miami: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1 (History)

Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Divided States: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Dog The Bounty Hunter: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Engineering That Built the World: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Escaping Polygamy: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Extreme Moms: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Extreme Paranormal: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Fit to Fat to Fit: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Fix This Yard: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Flip This House: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Flip This House: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Flip Wars: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Food Porn: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 1 - 3 (History)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S1 (History)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S2 (History)

Found: Complete Season 1 (History)

Gangland: Aryan Brotherhood: Complete Season 1 (History)

Gangsters: America's Most Evil: Complete Season 1 (History)

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Gigantes de Mexico: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Glam Masters: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Going Si-ral: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Gungrave: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Haunted History: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Haunting Of: Complete Season 1 (LMN)

Hispanic Heroes: Complete Season 1 (History)

Hoarders: Complete Season 4 (A&E)

How Playboy Changed the World: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer: Complete Season 1 (History)

Hunting Hitler: Complete Seasons 1 - 3 (History)

Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 53-148 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 80-148 (SUBBED) (Viz)

I Dated a Psycho: Complete Season 1 (LMN)

I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

I Love You...But I Lied: Complete Season 1 (LMN)

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Complete Season 1 (LMN)

I Survived: Complete Season 1 (LMN)

I Survived: Complete Season 2 (LMN)

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 1 (History)

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 2 (History)

Jamie & Doug's NYC Date Night: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Jep & Jessica: Growing The Dynasty: Complete Season 1 (History)

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Complete Season 1 (History)

Kingpin: Complete Season 1 (History)

Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Late Nite Chef Fight: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

The Machines That Built The World: Complete Season 1 (History)

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1 - 4 & 7 - 9 (Lifetime)

Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 7 (Lifetime)

Married At First Sight: Honeymoon Island: Complete Season 7 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Second Chances: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Married At First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Married At First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Married Life Diaries: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

The Men Who Built America: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen: Complete Season 1 (History)

Midnight Feast: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Mobsters: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 1 - 5 (History)

Mushi-shi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Obsessed: Complete Season 1 (History)

Ozzy and Jack's World Detour: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Panic 9-1-1: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (A&E)

Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 2, 11, 13 & 14 (History)

The Rap Game: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Sell This House: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Space Dandy: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Steins; Gate: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Storage Wars: Complete Season 12 (A&E)

Swamp People: Complete Season 10 (History)

Taking the Stand S1 (History)

The Titans That Built The World: Complete Season 1 (History)

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Tiny House Nation: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

The Toys That Built The World: Complete Season 1 (History)

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 1 (History)

Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 2 (History)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 3 (History)

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

World Food Championships: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

A La Mala (2015)

About Last Night (1986)

The American (2010)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Wedding (2003)

American Reunion (2012)

American Rapstar (2020)

Anaconda (1997)

Anais in Love (2021)

Bad Girls (1994)

Batman Begins (2005)

Big (1988)

Breaking Up (1997)

Chronicle (2012)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Diggers (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Drive Angry 3D (2011)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

Fight Club (1999)

The Fisher King (1991)

Get Smart (2008)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Gospel (2005)

He Got Game (1998)

High-rise (2015)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hook (1991)

Hope Floats (1998)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

I Do...Until I Don't (2017)

Jessabelle (2014)

Kazaam (1996)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Little Fockers (2010)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maverick (1994)

Meet The Fockers (2004)

Meet The Parents (2000)

Multiplicity (1996)

Nell (1994)

Nine Months (1995)

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

Open Water (2004)

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

Robot And Frank (2012)

Roll Bounce (2005)

Short Circuit (1986)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

The Social Network (2010)

Straw Dogs (2011)

Stripes (1981)

Tell It to the Bees (2018)

This Is 40 (2012)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Tigerland (2000)

True Lies (1994)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)

Unplugging (2021)

Van Helsing (2004)

We Bought a Zoo (2010)

Won't Back Down (2012)

Year One (2009)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns II (1990)

September 2

Cuttputlli (2022) (Hulu Original)

A Cat in Paris (2010)

Ernest & Celestine (2012)

Lupin III: The First (2019)

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (2017)

White Snake (2019)

September 3

Active Measures (2018)

September 4

Stratton (2017)

September 5

You're Not You (2014)

September 6

Petite Maman (2021)

September 7

Grid: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)

Tell Me Lies: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Cove (2009)

Racing Extinction (2015)

September 8

Wedding Season: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Zone: Survival Mission: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)

Among the Shadows (2019)

Half Magic (2018)

September 9

Wild Horses (2015)

September 10

Capital One: College Bowl: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

The Last Victim (2022)

September 11

In Dubious Battle (2016)

Dirty Weekend (2015)

September 12

Monarch: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Grand Seduction (2013)

September 13

Around the Globe in 80 Days (2021)

September 14

The Handmaid's Tale: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Come Up: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Higher Power (2018)

The Last Duel (2021)

September 15

2 Days In New York (2012)

Alan Partridge (2013)

Cosmos (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

Freakonomics (2010)

I Give It A Year (2013)

Lost Girls (2022)

Love, Simon (2018)

The Mandela Effect (2019)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Red Dog (2019)

The Rest of Us (2019)

This Mountain Life (2018)

September 16

Atlanta: Fourth and Final Season Premiere (FX)

I Think We're Alone Now (2018)

September 19

Best in Dough: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

September 20

Reboot: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

9-1-1: Season 6 Premiere (Fox)

The Cleaning Lady: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)

September 21

The Resident: Season 6 Premiere (Fox)

September 22

The Kardashians: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Abbott Elementary: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Big Sky: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Conners: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 10 Premiere (ABC)

Home Economics: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

The Masked Singer: Season 8 Premiere (Fox)

Spy x Family: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

September 23

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (ABC)

September 24

Shark Tank: Season 14 Premiere (ABC)

Dinner in America (2020)

September 26

Chefs vs. Wild: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bob's Burgers: Season 13 Premiere (Fox)

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Series Premiere (ABC)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Family Guy: Season 21 Premiere (Fox)

The Great North: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

The Rookie: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

The Simpsons: Season 34 Premiere (Fox)

A Chiara (2021)

September 27

Reasonable Doubt: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Onyx/Hulu Original)

September 28

The D'Amelio Show: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)

The Rookie: Feds: Series Premiere (ABC)

September 30

Ramy: Complete Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Call Me Kat: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Hell's Kitchen: Season 21 Premiere (Fox)

Welcome to Flatch: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

What's leaving Hulu in September 2022

Sadly, some of your favorites are also leaving Hulu this month. Since the clock is still ticking on some of these titles, stream them now before you have to pay to see them anywhere else!

September 5

Awoken (2019)

Storks (2016)

September 7

La La Land (2016)

September 9

Prisoners (2013)

September 12

Colette (2018)

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

September 14

A Long Way Down (2014)

A.C.O.R.N.S. (Operation Crackdown) (2015)

Blade of the Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Ozzy (2016)

The Seat Filler (2004)

Serena (2014)

September 18

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-8

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Seasons 1-20

Life of Kyle: Season 1

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Seasons 1-13

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 1-15

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Seasons 1-11

The Real Housewives of New York: Seasons 1-12

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Seasons 12-15

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Seasons 1-5

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 1

Top Chef: Seasons 1-18

Vanderpump Rules: Seasons 1-8

September 19

The Haunted (2020)

Southbound (2015)

September 29

Across The Line (2015)

September 30

127 Hours (2010)

21 (2008)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Wedding (2003)

American Reunion (2012)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Batman Begins (2005)

Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

Black Knight (2001)

Bogus (1996)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bugsy (1991)

Cadillac Records (2008)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Contraband (2012)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Death Race (2008)

Dick (1999)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

First Knight (1995)

Fly Away Home (1996)

Fred Claus (2007)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Gone (2012)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hysteria (2012)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumanji (1995)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindred Spirits (2019)

Knock Knock (2015)

Knowing (2009)

Little Richard (2000)

Looper (2012)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Milk (2008)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Next Level (2019)

Nim’s Island (2008)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Post Grad (2009)

The Professional (1994)

Prometheus (2012)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Reign Over Me (2007)

Rise (2022)

Sex Ed (2014)

Sexy Beast (1999)

The Sitter (2010)

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3 (2010)

Superhero Movie (2008)

Swimming for Gold (2020)

Taxi (1998)

This Is 40 (2012)

The Tourist (2010)

Tower Heist (2011)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Urban Legend (1998)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Van Helsing (2004)

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Working Girl (1988)

