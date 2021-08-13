Movie theaters are officially open, but many studios are continuing to release major motion pictures both on the big screen and straight to streaming services. With the amount of fantastic originals being produced by and for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu, there are plenty of new films to enjoy, and no shortage of options on when and where to watch them.



This list includes the most exciting new releases available to see in theaters or stream from the comfort of your couch, with movies starring A-list actors such as Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Chris Pratt, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, Tom Holland, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and more. While nothing beats the in-theater viewing experience, with coronavirus cases on the rise, it's nice to have the option to stream the latest films from the comfort of your own home.



If you want to check out the best new releases of 2021 either in theaters or on-demand, keep reading below.

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Suicide Squad

James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) directed this DC superhero standalone sequel about a team of inmate supervillains who agree to go on missions in exchange for lighter prison sentences. Critics and comic book fans alike are raving about the revitalized entry in the DC Extended Universe that stars Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis. You can stream it now with an HBO Max subscription.

Netflix

Vivo

This computer-animated family comedy features music from American composer Alex Lacamoire (In The Heights, Hamilton). The story revolves around a singing kinkajou who undergoes an amazing journey to deliver a love song for an old friend. The musical stars Zoe Saldana, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan and newcomer Ynairaly Simo. It's available to stream on Netflix now.

Neon

Pig

Critics are praising this Nicolas Cage-led thriller as one of 2021's best films. The film follows a reclusive truffle hunter in the Oregonian wilderness who must return to civilization to rescue his kidnapped pig. The film currently boasts a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 167 critics reviews. Pig is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Jungle Cruise

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this fantasy adventure film based on the Disney theme park ride of the same name. It follows a group of travelers who take a riverboat through a magical jungle with dangerous creatures and pitfalls at every turn. Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti also star. Watch it now with Disney+ Premier Access!

Warner Bros. Pictures

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The highly-anticipated sequel to 1996's Space Jam was finally released in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16. It stars Lebron James and the Looney Tunes squad as they must win a basketball game to rescue James's son from a rogue A.I. Don Cheadle and Zendaya also star, with appearances from NBA stars Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard.

Netflix

Gunpowder Milkshake

Gunpowder Milkshake is a pulse-pounding and stylish new action thriller from Netflix. It tells the story of a young hitwoman who must team up with her assassin mother and former killer colleagues to rescue a young girl. The film stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Paul Giamatti.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Black Widow



Black Widow is the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff. The film follows Natasha in her quests between the events of the films Civil War and Infinity War, where she must face her past and a force that will stop at nothing to take her down. See it in theaters or stream it on Disney+.



Hulu

False Positive



False Positive is co-written by and stars Broad City’s Illana Glazer. Glazer plays Lucy, a woman struggling to get pregnant with her husband, Adrian, played by Justin Theroux. After meeting the ideal fertility doctor and becoming pregnant, Lucy begins to notice something sinister about the man who helped her conceive, and sets out to uncover the unsettling truth. False Positive is streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Warner Bros. Pictures

In the Heights

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-award-winning musical has finally hit the big screen (and the small one!). The film follows Usnavi, played by Hamilton’s Anthony Ramos, a bodega-owner in New York’s Washington Heights, as he works hard to support his community while dreaming every day of a better life. In The Heights is playing in theaters and is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.



Amazon Studios

The Tomorrow War



The Tomorrow War stars Chris Pratt as former Army Ranger Dan Forester. When a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to announce that humans are losing a global war against a deadly alien species, Dan is drafted to fight in a war occurring nearly 30 years in his future. The Tomorrow War is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Luca

This coming-of-age animated feature follows Luca as he spends a pasta-packed summer with his new best friend along the Italian Riviera. But the boys have a secret that threatens to cut their summer fun short: They're both sea monsters masquerading as humans. Stream Luca exclusively on Disney+.

Paramount Pictures

A Quiet Place Part II

A Quiet Place Part II, set immediately after the events of the first film, continues the story of the Abbott family as they venture outside their home to face the horrors beyond the sand path. As they fight for their survival in silence, they come to realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats to their safety. A Quiet Place Part II is in theaters and available to stream on Paramount+.

Roadside Attractions

The Courier

The Courier is a spy film starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Greville Wynne, a British businessman who is recruited by MI6 and the CIA to help them dismantle the Soviet nuclear program. It is based on a true story and holds an immaculate 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. You can rent the film now using Amazon Prime Video.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Cruella

Cruella is a live-action Disney film starring Emma Stone that follows the origin story of the public enemy No. 1 of Dalmatians everywhere. The film is currently in theaters and available through Premier Access on Disney+. It will become free to all Disney+ subscribers on August 27.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Angelina Jolie is back in this neo-Western directed by the writer of Sicario and Hell or High Water. It follows a smokejumper as she protects a murder witness pursued by assassins in the Montana wilderness. Meanwhile, a growing forest fire threatens to take them all. Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead, Baby Driver) and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones, The Wire) also star. You can rent the thriller now on Amazon Prime Video.

United Artists Releasing

Wrath of Man

From the director of Snatch and the recent Sherlock Holmes’ films comes Wrath of Man, a high-octane action-thriller starring Jason Statham. The film follows H, a crime boss who goes undercover as a cash truck driver in Los Angeles to avenge the death of his son. It's available to rent now using Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Studios

Without Remorse

Without Remorse is an action thriller that tells the origin story of one Tom Clancy’s most popular characters -- John Clark (real name John Kelly). Michael B. Jordan stars in the lead on a mission to avenge his dead wife, only to discover his part in a larger conspiracy. Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith and Luke Mitchell also star. Rent it now on Amazon Prime Video!

IFC Films

Monday

Do you love Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Check him out in this steamy independent romance about two people that fall in love on a hot summer night in Greece. Irish actor Denise Gough and Dominique Tipper (The Expanse) also star. You can rent the love story now using Amazon Prime Video.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Mortal Kombat

Moooorrttalllll Kommmbaattt! The reboot of the martial arts franchise follows MMA fighter Cole Young as he joins up with the champions of Earth to stave off the invading Outworld fighters. The ensemble cast that features your favorite characters from the video game is lead by Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson. After premiering on HBO Max, the movie is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Universal Pictures

Nobody

Nobody is a gritty action thriller that stars Bob Odenkirk, need I say more? It tells the story of a seemingly ordinary family man who becomes the target of a drug kingpin after helping a woman who was harassed by his men. The film is certified fresh and has a whopping 94% audience approval score on Rotten Tomatoes. Everybody should rent this movie now using Amazon Prime Video!

Lionsgate

Chaos Walking

Chaos Walking is a dystopian action film that stars Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley and Mads Mikkelsen. It's about a young man living in a world without women. When one crash lands on his planet, he strives to return her to safety. The film opened in theaters March 5 and became available to rent on VOD April 2. Download it now using Amazon Prime Video!

Warner Bros. Pictures

Godzilla vs. Kong

Want to see a good fight? Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth film of Legendary’s MonsterVerse after Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of Monsters. The combo monster film stars an ensemble cast of Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Ogri, Eiza González and Kyle Chandler. You can rent it now using Amazon Prime Video.

HBO Max

Zack Snyder's Justice League

The long-awaited director’s cut of Justice League is here, and the fans love it! The recut superhero epic has a 73% on Rotten Tomatoes and an unbelievable 96% audience score. It was released March 18 on HBO Max and features an all-star cast of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavil, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Diane Lane and J.K. Simmons.

