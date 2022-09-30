How to Watch 'Hocus Pocus 2' Online — Stream the Sequel Now

October is near and to officially welcome the spooky season, a quintessential Halloween film is finally getting its highly-anticipated sequel 29 years later. Get ready to run amok! amok! amok! with your favorite witches in the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2 on Friday, September 30, 2022. The Hocus Pocus sequel is now streaming exclusively on Disney Plus as a part of Disney+’s Hallowstream celebration.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the iconic Sanderson sisters, preying on the lives of children to restore their youth. 29 years after Max Dennison lit the Black Flame Candle, three young women accidentally bring back the wrathful witches from the 1600s to modern day Salem. With the ravenous Sanderson sisters seeking revenge, the high school students must stop the child-essence-stealing sorceresses from wreaking havoc before dawn on All Hallow's Eve.

"I am beyond thrilled to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as Hocus Pocus," director Anne Fletcher said in a statement. "Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?"

Here is everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch Hocus Pocus 2.

When will I be able to stream Hocus Pocus 2?

As of 12 AM PT on Friday, September 30, 2022, Hocus Pocus 2 is now available to steam on Disney+.

Where can I watch Hocus Pocus 2?

As a part of Disney+’s Hallowstream celebration, Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming exclusively on Disney+. There will not be a theatrical release.

For ad-free streaming, Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, which saves users about $16 from its monthly price. Disney has announced plans to launch an ad-supported Disney Plus plan on December 8 for $8 a month. At that time, the ad-free plan will increase from $8 to $11 a month. To see what other TV shows and movies you can watch along with Hocus Pocus 2, check out our Disney+ streaming guide.

Who is cast in Hocus Pocus 2?

Hocus Pocus 2 gives fans some backstory on the sisters played by Midler, Parker, and Najimy. In the trailer, a mysterious older witch played by Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham tells the Sanderson sisters that "magic has a way of uniting," and that the people of Salem were right to fear them, before presenting Winnie with The Book.

Doug Jones reprises his role as zombie Billy Butcherson. Veep star Sam Richardson is in the sequel and the trailer appears to show him as the owner of the Olde Salem Magic Shoppe, the former home of the Sanderson Sisters.

Hocus Pocus 2 also stars Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl) as Becca, Lilia Buckingham (Dirt) as Cassie Traske, and Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories) as Izzy — the tritagonists who bring the Sanderson sisters back in all their spellbinding spookiness.

Where can I watch the original Hocus Pocus?

The original 1993 film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy is available to stream now on Disney+.

