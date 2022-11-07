Don’t worry, darling, because one of the fall's most talked-about films is finally available to stream from the comfort of your couch. Following a tumultuous world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival back in September, Don’t Worry Darling is now streaming on HBO Max.

On screen, Don’t Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a happy young couple living in Victory, California, a 1950s town created and paid for by the mysterious company where Styles' character works. When suspicions arise surrounding the company's actual purpose, the couple's picture-perfect life is called into question.

Wilde also stars in Don't Worry Darling alongside Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Kiki Layne and Kate Berlant. Keep reading to find out how to watch the long-awaited psychological thriller film.

When does Don’t Worry Darling come out?

The film premiered exclusively in theaters on September 23, 2022, but as of November 7, is available to stream on HBO Max.

Where to watch Don’t Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde’s sophomore film as a director is now available on HBO Max.

