The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Every Harry Styles Lover in Your Life

By Lauren Gruber
From his One Direction days to Don't Worry Darling to his Pleasing debut in the beauty world, we're just as obsessed with Harry Styles as ever. Between his musical prowess and recent ventures into acting, Styles remains one of the biggest heartthrobs of this generation — and odds are someone on your gift list is absolutely enthralled with the Grammy-nominated singer. 

To show your favorite fan how much you "Adore" them this Valentine's Day, we've found the best Harry Styles themed gifts that are sure to put a smile on their face. Coffee table book filled with Styles' best outfits? Check. Vinyl edition of his latest album, Harry's House? Check. The luxury perfume Styles actually wears? Check. Harry socks, coloring books, and album art prints? Check.

Whether they've been obsessed with Harry since his 1D days or have just recently grown to love his jam-worthy music and eccentric style, here are the best gifts for Harry Styles fans. For even more Valentine's Day shopping inspo, be sure to check out the best gifts for everyone on your list that will arrive by February 14th.

Harry Styles: And The Clothes He Wears
Harry Styles: And The Clothes He Wears
Amazon
Harry Styles: And The Clothes He Wears

Complete with facts about fashion icon Harry Styles’ styling choices, Harry Styles: And The Clothes He Wears presents the star's most revered looks alongside pictures that trace the roots of each design. 

$30$25
Harry’s House Vinyl
Harry’s House Vinyl
Amazon
Harry’s House Vinyl

Harry fans will appreciate the opportunity to experience Harry's House in a whole new way on vinyl.

$40$30
We Heart Harry: 50 Reasons Your Dream Boyfriend Harry Styles Is Perfection
We Heart Harry: 50 Reasons Your Dream Boyfriend Harry Styles Is Perfection
Urban Outfitters
We Heart Harry: 50 Reasons Your Dream Boyfriend Harry Styles Is Perfection

This book is packed with 50 titbits of Harry Styles trivia with some very dreamy collages and stickers, too. 

$16
Cool Girl Candles - This Smells Like Harry Scented Candle
Cool Girl Candles - This Smells Like Harry Scented Candle
Amazon
Cool Girl Candles - This Smells Like Harry Scented Candle

If you want your home to smell like Harry without splurging on luxury perfume, this woodsy tobacco and vanilla candle will do the trick.

$24
Harry Styles Journal
Harry Styles Journal
Etsy
Harry Styles Journal

The Harry lover in your life will adore this lined notebook with Harry's Vogue shoot on the cover.

$41
Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum
Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum

Reportedly, Harry is an avid fan of this unisex Tom Ford cologne, a spicy-sweet blend of tobacco, vanilla, tonka bean, and ginger.

$175
Watermelon Sugar High Candle
Watermelon Sugar High Candle
Amazon
Watermelon Sugar High Candle

The perfect candle scent for the ones who love Harry's top hot 'Watermelon Sugar'.

$19
14K Gold Harry’s House Necklace
14K Gold Harry’s House Necklace
Etsy
14K Gold Harry’s House Necklace

For a more subtle homage to the pop star, this 14k gold-filled necklace is a great option.

$60$30
Harry Styles: And the Clothes he Wears
Harry Styles: And the Clothes he Wears
Amazon
Harry Styles: And the Clothes he Wears

If they're obsessed with Harry's unique style, gift them this picture book that shares the inspiration behind over 100 of his iconic looks.

$30$25
Harry's House Makeup Bag Zipper Pouch
Harry's House Makeup Bag Zipper Pouch
Amazon
Harry's House Makeup Bag Zipper Pouch

Bring Harry with you wherever you go with this Harry's House travel makeup pouch.

$15
Saint Harry Styles Prayer Candle
Saint Harry Styles Prayer Candle
Etsy
Saint Harry Styles Prayer Candle

This prayer candle, printed with their favorite pop star, is sure to get a laugh out of any fan.

$20
Harry Funny Socks
Harry Funny Socks
Amazon
Harry Funny Socks

Put a smile on their face with these Harry Styles cotton socks.

$20
Be More Harry Styles Book
Be More Harry Styles Book
Amazon
Be More Harry Styles Book

There are plenty of life lessons to learn from trailblazing Harry, and this book teaches them how to be a bit more like their favorite artist.

$13

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

