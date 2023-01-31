The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Every Harry Styles Lover in Your Life
From his One Direction days to Don't Worry Darling to his Pleasing debut in the beauty world, we're just as obsessed with Harry Styles as ever. Between his musical prowess and recent ventures into acting, Styles remains one of the biggest heartthrobs of this generation — and odds are someone on your gift list is absolutely enthralled with the Grammy-nominated singer.
To show your favorite fan how much you "Adore" them this Valentine's Day, we've found the best Harry Styles themed gifts that are sure to put a smile on their face. Coffee table book filled with Styles' best outfits? Check. Vinyl edition of his latest album, Harry's House? Check. The luxury perfume Styles actually wears? Check. Harry socks, coloring books, and album art prints? Check.
Whether they've been obsessed with Harry since his 1D days or have just recently grown to love his jam-worthy music and eccentric style, here are the best gifts for Harry Styles fans. For even more Valentine's Day shopping inspo, be sure to check out the best gifts for everyone on your list that will arrive by February 14th.
Complete with facts about fashion icon Harry Styles’ styling choices, Harry Styles: And The Clothes He Wears presents the star's most revered looks alongside pictures that trace the roots of each design.
Harry fans will appreciate the opportunity to experience Harry's House in a whole new way on vinyl.
This book is packed with 50 titbits of Harry Styles trivia with some very dreamy collages and stickers, too.
If you want your home to smell like Harry without splurging on luxury perfume, this woodsy tobacco and vanilla candle will do the trick.
The Harry lover in your life will adore this lined notebook with Harry's Vogue shoot on the cover.
Reportedly, Harry is an avid fan of this unisex Tom Ford cologne, a spicy-sweet blend of tobacco, vanilla, tonka bean, and ginger.
The perfect candle scent for the ones who love Harry's top hot 'Watermelon Sugar'.
For a more subtle homage to the pop star, this 14k gold-filled necklace is a great option.
If they're obsessed with Harry's unique style, gift them this picture book that shares the inspiration behind over 100 of his iconic looks.
Bring Harry with you wherever you go with this Harry's House travel makeup pouch.
This prayer candle, printed with their favorite pop star, is sure to get a laugh out of any fan.
Put a smile on their face with these Harry Styles cotton socks.
There are plenty of life lessons to learn from trailblazing Harry, and this book teaches them how to be a bit more like their favorite artist.
For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
RELATED CONTENT:
How to Watch the 2023 GRAMMY Awards — Even Without Cable
Harry Styles Set to Perform at 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
The 10 Best Soundbar Deals: Speakers From Bose, Samsung, JBL and More
Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, PJs and Jewelry
The New Shark FlexStyle Is Back in Stock in Time for Valentine's Day
18 Valentine’s Day Chocolate, Sweet Treat and Cookie Gifts That Will Delight Loved Ones With a Sweet Tooth
Save 20% On Great Jones Cookware and Bakeware for Valentine's Day
The Best Meal Delivery Deals to Score Ahead of Valentine's Day
9 Valentine's Day Flower Arrangement Delivery Services For Your Special Someone
25 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Gift for Valentine's Day
The 40 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men That'll Arrive on Time
BaubleBar's Minnie Mouse Bag Charms Make The Cutest Valentine's Gifts
The 10 Best Candle Gift Sets to Shop Ahead of Valentine's Day