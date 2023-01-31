From his One Direction days to Don't Worry Darling to his Pleasing debut in the beauty world, we're just as obsessed with Harry Styles as ever. Between his musical prowess and recent ventures into acting, Styles remains one of the biggest heartthrobs of this generation — and odds are someone on your gift list is absolutely enthralled with the Grammy-nominated singer.

To show your favorite fan how much you "Adore" them this Valentine's Day, we've found the best Harry Styles themed gifts that are sure to put a smile on their face. Coffee table book filled with Styles' best outfits? Check. Vinyl edition of his latest album, Harry's House? Check. The luxury perfume Styles actually wears? Check. Harry socks, coloring books, and album art prints? Check.

Whether they've been obsessed with Harry since his 1D days or have just recently grown to love his jam-worthy music and eccentric style, here are the best gifts for Harry Styles fans. For even more Valentine's Day shopping inspo, be sure to check out the best gifts for everyone on your list that will arrive by February 14th.

Harry Styles Journal Etsy Harry Styles Journal The Harry lover in your life will adore this lined notebook with Harry's Vogue shoot on the cover. $41 Shop Now

