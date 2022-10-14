Halloween is a mere two weeks away, but Laurie Strode's decades-long showdown with Michael Myers comes to an end today. The third and final chapter of the modern Halloween trilogy, following 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, is now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Halloween Ends is the thirteenth installment in the Halloween franchise in which Jamie Lee Curtis faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil.

Nearly 45 years after John Carpenter's 1978 original Halloween — which you can watch on Amazon here — Halloween Ends stars Jamie Lee Curtis as horror’s first “final girl” Laurie Strode. Curtis' portrayal of Laurie for more than four decades is one of the longest actor-character pairings in cinema history. Now, four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie confront Michael and only one of them will survive when Halloween Ends.

Whether you're a fan of the Halloween franchise or simply on the lookout for a new horror film, Halloween Ends is sure to get you in the spirit for spooky season. Below, find out everything you need to know about how to watch Halloween Ends online and where you can stream the other Halloween movies.

How can I stream Halloween Ends online?

Halloween Ends is available to stream on Peacock starting Friday, October 14. Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus subscribers can watch the new Halloween movie for free with no additional fee required. For a limited time, you can get Peacock for only $19.99 for one full year or monthly subscriptions start at just $4.99.

Where can I watch Halloween Ends?

Halloween Ends is available to stream exclusively on Peacock, but you can also watch the movie in theaters starting Friday, October 14.

What is Halloween Ends about?

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse describe Halloween Ends as four years after masked villain Michael Myers vanished without a trace in Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. She is doing her best to move forward with her life when another tragedy strikes and Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting. Strode is forced to make her last stand against Michael Myers, several decades in the making.

Who is cast in Halloween Ends?

Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her iconic role as Laurie Strode for the last time, alongside James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Rohan Campbell, and Kyle Richards. Halloween Ends is also Nick Castle's final appearances as Michael Meyers.

Where can I watch the other Halloween films?

The rest of the Halloween franchise is available to rent or buy on Amazon.

